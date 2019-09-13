Councils pledge to work with EU counterparts after Brexit

Cosla's president announced that they will still have a team based in Brussels.

Brexit: Cosla's president announced that they will still have a team based in Brussels. Pixabay

Scottish councils will continue to work closely with European counterparts "regardless of the outcome of Brexit", their representative body has said.

Cosla's president announced that they will still have a team based in Brussels after Brexit, working with the EU and monitoring any developments that could have an impact on local government in Scotland.

Alison Evison, Scotland's most senior councillor, said: "Brexit does not mean that Scotland's councils will withdraw from the relationships we have worked hard to build with our European counterparts.

"Scottish local authorities need a positive, meaningful connection with the EU. We want to continue to work, cooperate and learn from the experiences of other local government associations.

"This is why we will continue, post-Brexit, to remain members of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions and the United Cities and Local Government.

"We will continue to seek ways to bring together local, regional and devolved elected members from across the UK and EU and will ensure that political dialogue and co-operation continue.

"Regardless of the outcome of Brexit, Cosla and the rest of Scottish local government will champion the benefits of international engagement to the public."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.