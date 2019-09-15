  • STV
Majority of Brits support second Scottish IndyRef plans 

When don't knows are removed around 60% of those surveyed believe another indyref should be held.

IndyRef2: Majority of Brits support the plans.
IndyRef2: Majority of Brits support the plans.

The SNP has welcomed a new poll showing that the majority of Brits believe another referendum on Scottish independence should be held.

A BMG survey found that 45% of people in England, Scotland and Wales believe the Government should allow IndyRef2, with the number rising to 60% when don't knows are removed.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: "This is a significant poll for the independence movement - showing a majority of people across the UK, not just Scotland, believe that Scotland should have the choice to decide its own future.

"From this poll it's clear that it should be up to the people and Parliament of Scotland to decide whether there should be another independence referendum - not a detached and broken Westminster system.

"It would be unacceptable for any government in Westminster to block Scotland's democratic right to choose."

'It would be unacceptable for any government in Westminster to block Scotland's democratic right to choose.'
Ian Blackford.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already said she wants to have another vote on leaving the UK in the second half of 2020.

With the Scottish Government having already brought forward legislation that could pave the way for such a vote, the First Minister confirmed she will "seek agreement to the transfer of power that will put the referendum beyond legal challenge".

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated his opposition to a second vote on Scotland leaving the UK, the SNP leader said it "now seems inevitable that there will be an early UK general election".

The Independent poll of around 1,500 people also found that a massive 73% believe Northern Ireland should be given the choice to become a united Ireland or stay in the UK after Brexit.

'Big bang constitutional change is chaotic, damages the economy, and divides the country.'
Willie Rennie.

The poll found that 52% supported a border referendum while 19% were against it, but when the "don't knows" are removed the split is 73% in support of the idea and 27% against.

The Prime Minister has previously said he does not want a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has said there should not be a second independence referendum..

Asked whether it would be legitimate for the UK Government to reject a second referendum if the SNP and Greens were to win a majority at Holyrood he told the Herald On Sunday: "Yes, and we would argue very strongly for that at Westminster. Big bang constitutional change is chaotic, damages the economy, and divides the country."

