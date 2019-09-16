'Urgent' calls for immigration policy to be devolved

A fresh plea has been made for immigration police to be devolved to Scotland 'urgently'.

Holyrood: Call for immigration to be devolved.

Scottish ministers are making a fresh plea for power over immigration to be transferred to Holyrood.

External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop warned that ending the free movement of people after Britian leaves the European Union would present a "real risk" to the country's population.

With the birth rate in Scotland falling, she said there "urgently" needed to be a migration policy developed to meet the needs of communities north of the border.

The UK Government's recent decision to allow international students to stay in the country for up to two years after graduating has been welcomed as a "positive first step" by Scottish ministers.

But Ms Hyslop, speaking ahead of a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, argued more must be done.

She said: "Given our declining birth rate all of Scotland's population growth for the next 25 years is projected to come from migration, but the UK Government's proposals to end free movement of people and set arbitrary migration targets present a real risk.

"It is clearer by the day that Scotland urgently needs a migration policy tailored to our distinct needs and for the devolution of powers to develop, deliver and maintain policies that meet the needs of Scotland's universities, communities, public services and economy."

