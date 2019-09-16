Lib Dem candidate dropped after violent rant against Tories

Galen Milne said senior Conservatives should be 'hung, drawn and quartered' then 'burned'.

Galen Milne: Apologised for social media rant.

A Liberal Democrat has been deselected as a general election candidate for the party after saying senior Tories should be "hung, drawn and quartered" then "burned at the stake".

Galen Milne was removed as the candidate for Banff and Buchan on Monday after he made the comments on social media.

In a post online, Mr Milne wrote: "Johnson, Fox, Gove, Davis, Rees-Mogg should be hung, drawn and quartered, with each quarter being sent to the 4 corners of the UK to be burned at the stake".

He is also described Conservative MPs as "Tory rats" who "rear their ugly heads".

'I deeply regret the offensive statements on social media. I want to apologise to anyone that I have offended.' Dropped Lib Dem candidate Galen Milne

The remarks were directed towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson, frontbenchers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove, former international trade secretary Liam Fox and ex-Brexit secretary David David.

Mr Milne stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the constituency of Banff and Buchan in the 2017 General Election.

After his deselection, Mr Milne said: "I deeply regret the offensive statements on social media. I want to apologise to anyone that I have offended."

A spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats confirmed Mr Milne would not stand for the party at the next election.

The spokesman said: "Such language is unacceptable and offensive, Galen Milne will not be a Liberal Democrat candidate at the general election."

Responding on Twitter, Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to make light of Mr Milne's comments.

He tweeted: "Typical Lib Dem. Mr Milne should get his facts straight. As Lord President of the Council, I am entitled to the privilege of being beheaded."

