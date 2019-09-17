  • STV
Swinson: No-deal Brexit like burning your house down

STV

The Lib Dem leader will close party conference, with Scottish leader Willie Rennie also speaking.

Jo Swinson: First conference as leader. Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images

A no-deal Brexit would be like "burning your house down", Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson is preparing to tell her party conference.

The East Dunbartonshire MP is set to close her party's four-day conference in Bournemouth with stinging criticism of the Prime Minister and his pursuit of a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson has vowed to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline "do or die" and has even previously hinted he could break the law to do so.

The PM has said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask Brussels for an extension to the negotiations.

But Swinson will tell Lib Dem leader that Johnson's spending on no-deal preparations is "sickening".

Scottish party leader Willie Rennie will also be addressing the conference on its final day, and says Swinson is the "refreshing change" the country needs.

Speaking at her first Lib Dem conference as leader, Swinson is expected to say: "The truth is you can't plan for no deal. Planning for no deal is like planning to burn your house down.

"You might have insurance, but you're still going to lose all your stuff."

Swinson says Brexit will "hurt" the country's economy - one of the core reasons the party this week agreed to revoke Article 50 - cancelling Brexit - if it wins power at the next election.

The Liberal Democrat leader will say: "The first task is clear. We must stop Brexit.

"And we are crystal clear: a Liberal Democrat majority government will revoke Article 50 on day one because there is no Brexit that will be good for our country.

"Brexit will put lives at risk. Brexit will hurt our economy. This Brexiteer government wants to pay for their ideology with other people's jobs."

She will also condemn Johnson for sacking 21 Tory rebels - one of whom, Sam Gyimah MP, has since joined the Lib Dems - and his decision to suspend Parliament for almost five weeks with the Halloween Brexit deadline looming.

"Silencing critics, purging opponents, ignoring the law - for someone who proclaims to hate socialist dictators, he's doing a pretty good impression of one," Swinson is set to say.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is also expected to come under fire, with Ms Swinson set to accuse him of continuing to hold on to Eurosceptic views.

"Even now, when faced with all the clear and obvious dangers that Brexit brings, Jeremy Corbyn still insists that if Labour win a general election, they will negotiate their own Brexit deal to take us out of the EU," she will say.

"Nigel Farage might be Brexit by name, but it is very clear that Jeremy Corbyn is Brexit by nature."

But the Conservative Party said the Lib Dem position would see the party "trample over democracy".

Party chairman James Cleverly said: "The Liberal Democrats' extreme policy on Brexit is neither liberal nor democratic.

"The Lib Dems are determined to cancel the largest democratic vote in British history without so much as a whimper.

"It's shocking that a party which was once such a keen advocate for a referendum is now so eager to trample over democracy."

However, in his own speech in Bournemouth, Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will give a ringing endorsement of Swinson's leadership.

"When you look at Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, the answer has to be Jo Swinson," he is expected to say.

"Talented, energetic, empathetic and most of all downright determined. Isn't that the character of someone who would lead our country so well? It's the refreshing change we need?

"In the midst of a national crisis, Jo Swinson is rising up. It's time for the old to make way for the new.

"So Boris and Jeremy watch out, Jo is on the march."

As well as Gyimah, the Liberal Democrats have also recently welcomed former Tories Sarah Wollaston and Phillip Lee into their ranks of MPs, as well as Labour MPs Chuka Umunna and Luciana Berger.

