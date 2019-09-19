Named person scheme to be scrapped, government confirms

Deputy first minister John Swinney announced the end of the controversial policy to MSPs.

Named person: Child protection policy first brought in six years ago. Pixabay

The controversial named person scheme is to be scrapped six years after it was first introduced, John Swinney has announced.

The scheme set out to appoint a single point of contact, such as a teacher or health visitor, to look out for the welfare of children up to the age of 18.

It was introduced in 2013 as part of the Scottish Government's Getting it right for every child (GIRFEC) policy.

Opponents of named person have branded it a "state guardian" scheme that intrudes on family life.

The deputy first minister and education secretary confirmed to MSPs on Thursday the scheme would be dropped after being hobbled by legal battles.

It had been due to come into force in August 2016 but was delayed after campaigners argued successfully in the Supreme Court that the information-sharing elements of the scheme were contrary to parts of the European Convention on Human Rights.

An expert panel was set up by Swinney in November 2017 after the Scottish Parliament's education committee called for an "authoritative" code of practice on information-sharing.

Critics said the policy was illiberal and a "snooper's charter" that would interfere with family rights.

A Scottish Government investigation has also been launched after details of Swinney's statement was leaked to the media earlier on Thursday.

Addressing MSPs, Swinney said the expert panel had not been able to produce a workable code of practice on information-sharing and that trying to impose one would be too complex to be "desirable".

He went on: "The mandatory named person scheme for every child - underpinned by law - will now not happen.

"We will withdraw our bill and repeal the relevant legislation.

"Instead, existing voluntary schemes that provide a point of contact for support will continue under current legal powers, where councils and health boards wish to provide them and parents wish to use them.

"In this way, we will support our children and young people so that they can thrive and rise to the challenges and opportunities that life brings."

He added: "Only through continued investment in our children's wellbeing will we achieve our vision of a prosperous country where everyone gets the chance to fulfil their potential, and no-one is left behind."

But opposition MSPs accused Scottish ministers of "poor government" and called on Swinney to apologise for the "shambles" around the policy.

Liz Smith, Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary, said: "This is a complete humiliation for the SNP.

"Common sense should have told them years ago that this policy was both universally unpopular and unworkable.

"In the interim, millions of pounds of taxpayers' money has been wasted as has the time that should have been spent addressing the challenges facing our most vulnerable children.

"John Swinney should apologise to all the professionals on the front line who have been faced with endless bureaucracy around this policy and the anxiety of not knowing where their legal responsibilities lay."

Scottish Labour's education spokesman Iain Gray said: "This whole process has been a shambles.

"The principle of the named person scheme was a good one but it has been destroyed by the incompetence of successive SNP ministers.

"They lost control of the policy, lost the confidence and support of practitioners, parents and the public, then lost the challenge in the supreme court...

"John Swinney was meant to be a 'safe pair of hands' but he has dropped the ball yet again."

He added: "The cabinet secretary talks about good intentions, but good intentions do not alone make for good government.

"And this has been very poor government indeed."

