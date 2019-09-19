  • STV
  • MySTV

Boris Johnson awaits historic ruling on parliament shutdown

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Eleven Supreme Court justices will give their verdict on the PM's prorogation early next week.

Prime Minister: Supreme Court to rule on his prorogation next week.
Prime Minister: Supreme Court to rule on his prorogation next week. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Boris Johnson will have to wait until early next week to learn what the Supreme Court's ruling on his decision to suspend parliament will be.

Eleven justices are preparing make a judgement on his controversial move to prorogue parliament after sitting through a three-day hearing in the UK's highest court.

The unprecedented legal case saw closing arguments delivered on Thursday, including interventions on behalf of former prime minister John Major and the Scottish and Welsh governments.

The court has been asked to determine whether or not the prorogation - which has shut down the Commons for five weeks until October 14 - was unlawful.

The case arose out of separate legal challenges in Scotland and England in which different courts reached different conclusions.

Last week, Edinburgh's Court of Session ruled the Prime Minister's action was unlawful because it was "motivated by the improper purpose of stymying parliament".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440674-suspension-of-parliament-ruled-unlawful-by-scots-court/ | default

However, in a near-identical case at the High Court in London, the judge disagreed, arguing it was not a matter for the courts.

Johnson claims the five-week suspension is to allow time for his Government to set out a new legislative agenda in a Queen's Speech when MPs return to parliament next month.

But those who brought the legal challenges argue the prorogation is designed to prevent parliamentary scrutiny of the UK's impending exit from the EU on October 31.

Representing Sir John Major, Lord Garnier told the Supreme Court the former Tory PM's intervention was "nothing to do with the arguments for or against Brexit".

The "inference was inescapable" that Johnson's decision to prorogue was "motivated by his political interest in ensuring that there was no activity in parliament during the period leading up to the EU Council summit on October 17 and 18", Lord Garnier said.

'This case is not about when and on what terms the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.'
Supreme Court president Lady Hale

At the close of the historic hearing, Supreme Court president Lady Hale said on Thursday the judges hope to give their decision early next week.

She said: "I must repeat that this case is not about when and on what terms the United Kingdom leaves the European Union. The result of this case will not determine that.

"We are solely concerned with the lawfulness of the Prime Minister's decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament on the dates in question.

"As we have heard, it is not a simple question and we will now carefully consider all the arguments that have been presented to us."

Depending on the legal basis upon which the judges reach their conclusions, parliament may have to reconvene if Mr Johnson - who has refused to rule out a second suspension - loses the case.

The court could order parliament to be recalled, but Johnson's lawyers urged the judges to consider the "very serious practical consequences" involved in this scenario, as it would require a new Queen's Speech and state opening of parliament.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440873-supreme-court-boris-johnson-slammed-as-father-of-lies/ | default

Asked shortly after the hearing ended to rule out proroguing parliament for a second time, the Prime Minister said: "I have the greatest respect for the judiciary in this country.

"The best thing I can say at the moment whilst their deliberations are continuing is that obviously I agree very much with the... Lord Chief Justice and others who found in our favour the other day."

He added: "I will wait to see what transpires."

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who was one of the politicians who brought the Court of Session case, spoke to journalists in London's Parliament Square on Thursday.

She said: "This is a matter of legality. This is a matter of upholding democracy and a matter of upholding the rule of law."

The ruling could come at a sensitive time for Johnson as he makes his debut appearance at the UN general assembly in New York.

He is in the US from Monday to Wednesday and is expected to key Brexit meetings with German leader Angela Merkel and European Council president Donald Tusk.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.