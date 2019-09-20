Thousands join climate change marches across Scotland

Young people have been marching inspired by teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Protest: Thousands march for action on climate change.

Thousands of young people are marching across Scotland calling for action on climate change.

Marches are taking place in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with demonstrations also taking place in Aberdeen, Inverness, Fort William and Lerwick.

Young people have been inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who recently sailed in a carbon neutral crossing from the UK to America to participate in the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

Scottish Green Co-leader Patrick Harvie and Ross Greer MSP joined strikers in Glasgow, who marched from Kelvingrove Park in the city.

Co-leader Lorna Slater and Andy Wightman MSP also joined marchers in Edinburgh.

Oxfam Scotland said reducing emissions quickly in the next ten years is essential to help prevent the climate emergency from becoming a "global climate catastrophe."

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: "From the surge in support for Greta Thunberg to the global school strike movement, it is inspiring to see the next generation demand urgent and sustained action on the climate crisis.

"Having helped to cause this crisis, rich countries like Scotland have a moral obligation to the world's poorest countries where the current generation is already living with the life and death consequences of decades of inaction.

"Young people around the globe, including in Scotland, know this is wrong and that things need to change.

"We'll be joining these huge marches on Scotland's streets because the climate emergency requires an emergency response and we want to echo the school strikers' call to world leaders to match rhetoric with immediate and lasting policy changes."

