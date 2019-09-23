Leonard: Scots' lives better under socialism than independence

Richard Leonard is expected to make the claim in his speech at the Labour Party's annual conference.

Labour: Richard Leonard and Jeremy Corbyn. SWNS

Scots' lives will be improved more by a socialist Britain than an independent Scotland, according to the leader of Scottish Labour.

Richard Leonard is expected to make the claim in his speech to the Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton on Monday.

He is also set to argue that Brexit is showing the British constitution is "creaking and out of date", adding there is a need to extend democracy to workplaces and communities.

On the potential of Labour winning a general election, Mr Leonard is expected to say: "We are on the brink of something extraordinary - the only opportunity for more than a generation to elect a truly radical, transformative, Labour government.

"And with that the clear and simple message that a socialist Britain will do more to improve the lives of the people than a separate Scotland ever could."

Mr Leonard has already called for clarity on Labour's stance over the next steps of Brexit, noting he would support the party taking a Remain stance as Brexit talks rumble on.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.