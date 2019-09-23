  • STV
Analysis: Labour Party can't even pretend to get along 

Alison McCallum

All we've seen in first days of party conference is acts of self-sabotage and disunity.

Jeremy Corbyn: Party is holding conference in Brighton.
Jeremy Corbyn: Party is holding conference in Brighton.

"It's not for long. Can't we all just pretend to get along or maybe, even, like each other?"

Many of us have been there - a family holiday, a wedding. Either dishing it out or on the receiving end of the plea.

But now it's what, I would imagine, many members of the public think when they look at the Labour Party.

Labour is currently holding their annual conference in Brighton. This is the party who say they are ready to take over as a government when the election comes. The conference is their showcase.

But so far, all we've seen is acts of self-sabotage and disunity.

They have a Schrodinger's Brexit position - let's be both Leave and Remain at the same time.

They want but don't want a deputy leader - although, more apparent, some factions of the party just don't want Tom Watson.

They've had John McDonnell speaking out at the Edinburgh Festival about their policy on IndyRef 2, only for them to have spent the weeks since trying to clarify whether they would or wouldn't grant a Section 30 order.

And they have those at the top table of the party who are pulling a lot of the strings - Unite's Len McCluskey and Momentum founder, Jon Lansman.



Those in the shadow cabinet - and often Mr McCluskey too - repeat the line that the next general election will be about more than Brexit - it'll be about austerity, cuts that services have faced and jobs and housing.

But it might help Labour to be realistic about this - the election will ONLY be about Brexit.

They might want to keep the agenda focused on all those other issues but everything flows from Brexit.

The money available to tackle austerity will be defined by how the UK leaves the EU. The ability to create and protect jobs will depend on the UK's relationship with the EU.

Now, Labour does have a difficult balancing act as there are many areas in the UK that would be considered traditional Labour voting seats that sided with Leave during the 2016 referendum.

And this is where it comes full circle.

If Labour wants to show they are a government in waiting, they need to face up and accept the dominating force in politics now.

And then they need to tell people exactly where they stand on it.

Otherwise they face being left in no-man's land between Leavers and Remainers.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.