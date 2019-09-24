  • STV
Supreme Court: Johnson's suspension of parliament unlawful

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Court president Lady Hale said the shutdown of parliament had not been 'a normal prorogation'.

Supreme Court: Momentous ruling on prorogation.
Supreme Court: Momentous ruling on prorogation. CC by Tom Morris

Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament for five weeks has been ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court in a historic ruling.

Supreme Court justices, who sat through a three-day hearing last week on the unprecedented case, gave their ruling on Tuesday morning in London.

The decision was announced by the court's president Lady Hale.

The Prime Minister claims his move to suspend, or prorogue, parliament was to enable his government to produce a new legislative agenda for a Queen's Speech.

However, opponents said the prorogation was designed to frustrate parliament and its ability to scrutinise his Brexit policies, and accused Johnson of misleading the Queen when she agreed to suspend parliament.

Announcing the court's decision, Lady Hale made clear the case was "not about when and on what terms the United Kingdom is to leave the European Union.

"They are only about whether the advice given by the Prime Minister to Her Majesty the Queen... was lawful."

However, the Supreme Court president concluded the shutdown of parliament was "not a normal prorogation".

She said: "The court is bound to conclude therefore that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions."

Lady Hale confirmed the prorogation was "void and of no effect", adding: "Parliament has not been prorogued."

She said speakers of the Houses of Commons and Lords "can take immediate steps to enable each house to meet as soon as possible".

The judgement reflects a ruling by the Court of Session in Edinburgh that also found the UK Government's conduct unlawful as it had the effect of "stymying parliament".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440674-suspension-of-parliament-ruled-unlawful-by-scots-court/ | default

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for the Prime Minister to resign.

He tweeted: "Supreme Court determines that prorogation was unlawful. Parliament must now reconvene.

"We must hold the government to account for its actions.

"Boris Johnson should now resign having acted out with the law. Parliament has not been prorogued. Let's get back to work."

Commons speaker John Bercow also called for parliament to reconvene "without delay".

In a statement, hesaid: "I welcome the Supreme Court's judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

"The judges have rejected the government's claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen's Speech. 

"In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold ministers to account. 

"As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. 

"To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441000-prorogation-what-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-court-ruling/ | default

