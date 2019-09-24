  • STV
Ponsonby: What now for Boris Johnson after court defeat?

Bernard Ponsonby Bernard Ponsonby

Our special correspondent Bernard Ponsonby on a matter of law rooted in high politics.

On Twitter today, one person wrote that Lady Hale looked like the kind of sweet woman that would serve you biscuits with your tea.

At just after half-past ten this morning, in dispassionate tones, she delivered a judgment that must have made Boris Johnson feel like he had tangoed with a rottweiler.

There are no adjectives strong enough to convey just how bad this unanimous judgement is for the sitting premier.

Setting aside the issues of constitutional law that will re-write textbooks for years to come, let's consider the immediate political implications of this.

Parliament will meet tomorrow for, as we now know, it was never prorogued in the first place. Mr Johnson will face repeated calls for his resignation.

In normal times no Prime Minister could survive a judgment that amounts to a charge of prime ministerial abuse of power. But these are not normal times.

In New York today, Mr Johnson did that mid-interview shuffle that said he was shell-shocked. Occasionally, the shuffle is accompanied by a ruffle of the hair and a look of bewilderment. He just about held the line that amounted to a message of carry on regardless.

Boris Johnson will soldier on if for no other reason than the Conservative party has nowhere else to go. He will continue with his plans for a Queen's Speech while insisting he will get a deal with the EU before the October 31 deadline.

On that issue, the law requires him to seek an extension of the process if a withdrawal agreement is not in place. How does he reconcile this legal requirement with his view we will leave at the end of October come what may?

It was a point in the form of a repeated question that Gary Gibbon of Channel 4 News put to Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister looked punch drunk under Mr Gibbon's questioning. More tellingly, he had no answer.

Although today was about the improper exercise of prerogative powers there is one practical political affect it will have.

Boris Johnson dare not end up in court by refusing to request an extension of the Article 50 process in the event of no deal. After today, an extension looks inevitable. The consequences will be further humiliation for a leader who has said for months that the UK will leave the EU on October 31.

And what of the opposition? There will be frantic meetings in the coming hours to forge a common plan to further damage the government. A vote of no confidence will be discussed and the idea of toppling the government with the possibility of a new administration being formed, perhaps, temporarily.

The stumbling block to that is that the Lib Dems in particular will not play ball with a new administration headed by Jeremy Corbyn.

Carry on regardless was the Johnson mantra today. The latest instalment of this drama shifts to the Commons tomorrow just before noon.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.