Corbyn: No election until no-deal Brexit ruled out

The Labour leader's party conference speech comes ahead of MPs returning to parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour leader urged Boris Johnson to quit as PM. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn has said there should be a general election as soon as possible - but not until the "threat of a disastrous no-deal is taken off the table".

Addressing Labour conference in Brighton, the party leader called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after his government's suspension of parliament was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Corbyn's conference speech was brought forward a day to Tuesday as a result of the ruling, which means MPs will now return to the Commons on Wednesday morning.

His stance on an election suggests Labour will not immediately push for a vote of no confidence in Johnson should he not resign, contrary to what Nicola Sturgeon has called for.

Earlier this month, backbench MPs passed emergency legislation to force the Prime Minister to ask for a Brexit delay by October 19 if he cannot get parliament's backing for either a deal or no-deal.

Johnson has said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than request a Brexit extension beyond the current departure date of October 31, with opponents fearing he could break the new law.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, the Labour leader told party delegates that the Prime Minister will "never shut down our democracy or silence the voices of the people".

Corbyn was loudly cheered in the conference hall after calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, with supporters chanting "Johnson out".

He said: "Tomorrow parliament will return. The government will be held to account for what it has done. Boris Johnson has been found to have misled the country.

"This unelected Prime Minister should now resign. That would make him the shortest serving British Prime Minister in history and rightly so.

"His is a born-to-rule government of the entitled who believe that the rules they set for everyone else don't apply to them.

"That's what today's Supreme Court judgment spells out with brutal clarity."

On Johnson, Corbyn continued: "He thinks he's above us all. He is part of an elite that disdains democracy. He is not fit to be Prime Minister.

"Let me quote the Supreme Court's conclusion: 'Unlawful, null and of no effect and should be quashed' - they've got the Prime Minister down to a tee.

"This crisis can only be settled with a general election.

"That election needs to take place as soon as this government's threat of a disastrous no-deal is taken off the table.

"That condition is what MPs passed into law before Boris Johnson illegally closed down parliament."

The Labour leader added: "After what has taken place, no one but no one can trust this government and this Prime Minister not to use this crisis of their own making and drive our country over a no-deal cliff edge in five weeks' time.

"The Prime Minister has no mandate for a no-deal crash-out which is opposed by the majority of the people of this country.

"It would force up food prices, cause shortages of medicines and threaten peace in Northern Ireland, thus destroying the great work of the Good Friday Agreement.

"The battle over no-deal is not a struggle between those who want to leave the EU and those who want to remain.

"It's about a small right-wing group who are trying to hijack the referendum result to rip up our rights and protections and shift even more power and wealth to those at the top."

Corbyn warned a no-deal Brexit would see the UK "locked in" to a "one-sided" free trade deal with the US, describing it as a "Trump deal Brexit".

He accused Johnson of being a "compliant" PM in Donald Trump's "back pocket".

