Opportunity to strengthen climate targets 'must be seized'

MSPs have been urged to seize their "final opportunity" to bolster Scotland's targets for tackling climate change.

A final vote on legislation, which would set a target for the country to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, will be held at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Critics of the Scottish Government's Climate Change Bill said tougher targets for curbing greenhouse gases must be set.

Under the current proposals, the Bill would set a target of reducing emissions by 70% by 2030.

Ben Wilson, a campaigner from Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said the target should be raised to cutting climate emissions by 80% by that date.

He said: "MSPs must seize this final opportunity to strengthen Scotland's Climate Change Bill and put in place a target to reduce climate emissions by 80% by 2030 and action to deliver those reductions - especially in how we heat our homes, travel around and grow the food we eat.

"The decisions made by our politicians today will have a huge impact on communities around the world who are already suffering because of rising temperatures, and on our planet's ecosystems and wildlife. "The Scottish Parliament must be guided by climate science and commit to urgent action to meet the demands of the IPCC report in the Bill and beyond.

"We have a moral obligation to tackle the climate emergency and steps taken in the next decade will be crucial if we are to build a better, fairer and more sustainable Scotland."

Scottish Labour's climate change spokeswoman Claudia Beamish also said the 2030 target should be strengthened.

"It has been humbling and inspiring to see the growth of the climate strike and Extinction Rebellion movements over the last year and I commend every single person that raised their voice to defend our very future," she said.

"Between their voices and the vast evidence proving this is a climate emergency, we have no excuses."

Ms Beamish added: "We must strengthen the 2030 target to set us on the right path for the next crucial decade.

"It rests now on the votes of the Scottish Conservatives. I urge the Scottish Parliament to step up to the plate and deliver a Climate Change Act this Parliament can be proud of, even if this SNP Government won't."

The Scottish Greens confirmed earlier this week they would not back the legislation unless changes were made.

Mark Ruskell MSP said: "The most important part of this Bill is the 2030 target because it will have a direct impact on what we do now, and because scientific evidence tells us the next ten years are absolutely crucial.

"Unless the SNP listens to young people and climate scientists and uses this Bill to provoke transformative action now by adopting an 80% target by 2030, Scottish Greens cannot in all good conscience back the Climate Bill."

