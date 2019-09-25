  • STV
  • MySTV

Opportunity to strengthen climate targets 'must be seized'

STV

MSPs have been urged to seize their 'final opportunity' to bolster climate change targets.

Climate change: Targets 'must be seized.'
Climate change: Targets 'must be seized.'

MSPs have been urged to seize their "final opportunity" to bolster Scotland's targets for tackling climate change.

A final vote on legislation, which would set a target for the country to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, will be held at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Critics of the Scottish Government's Climate Change Bill said tougher targets for curbing greenhouse gases must be set.

Under the current proposals, the Bill would set a target of reducing emissions by 70% by 2030.

Ben Wilson, a campaigner from Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said the target should be raised to cutting climate emissions by 80% by that date.

He said: "MSPs must seize this final opportunity to strengthen Scotland's Climate Change Bill and put in place a target to reduce climate emissions by 80% by 2030 and action to deliver those reductions - especially in how we heat our homes, travel around and grow the food we eat.

"The decisions made by our politicians today will have a huge impact on communities around the world who are already suffering because of rising temperatures, and on our planet's ecosystems and wildlife. "The Scottish Parliament must be guided by climate science and commit to urgent action to meet the demands of the IPCC report in the Bill and beyond.

"We have a moral obligation to tackle the climate emergency and steps taken in the next decade will be crucial if we are to build a better, fairer and more sustainable Scotland."

Scottish Labour's climate change spokeswoman Claudia Beamish also said the 2030 target should be strengthened.

"It has been humbling and inspiring to see the growth of the climate strike and Extinction Rebellion movements over the last year and I commend every single person that raised their voice to defend our very future," she said.

"Between their voices and the vast evidence proving this is a climate emergency, we have no excuses."

Ms Beamish added: "We must strengthen the 2030 target to set us on the right path for the next crucial decade.

"It rests now on the votes of the Scottish Conservatives. I urge the Scottish Parliament to step up to the plate and deliver a Climate Change Act this Parliament can be proud of, even if this SNP Government won't."

The Scottish Greens confirmed earlier this week they would not back the legislation unless changes were made.

Mark Ruskell MSP said: "The most important part of this Bill is the 2030 target because it will have a direct impact on what we do now, and because scientific evidence tells us the next ten years are absolutely crucial.

"Unless the SNP listens to young people and climate scientists and uses this Bill to provoke transformative action now by adopting an 80% target by 2030, Scottish Greens cannot in all good conscience back the Climate Bill."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.