  • STV
  • MySTV

Touts face £5000 fine for reselling Euro 2020 tickets

STV

The Scottish Parliament is considering new legislation to combat secondary sales at inflated prices.

Euro 2020: Four matches will be played in Glasgow.
Euro 2020: Four matches will be played in Glasgow. SNS

By Graeme Murray

Touts could be fined up to £5000 for reselling Euro 2020 tickets under new legislation being considered by Holyrood.

The bill would make it a crime to sell tickets for profit either in person, privately, or by using secondary resale sites.

Glasgow is one of 12 host cities for Euro 2020, with an estimated 200,000 visitors expected to arrive during the tournament.

Four Euro 2020 matches will be held at Hampden Park between June 15 and 30, which are expected to boost to the Scottish economy.

Touts: Ticket touts could be fined £5000.
Touts: Ticket touts could be fined £5000. SNS Group

Europe minister Ben Macpherson hopes the UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill will combat attempts to profit by ticket touts.

He said: "As well as bringing thousands of people into the city and increasing trade for shops, restaurants and hotels, these tournaments help showcase Scotland as an outward-looking, welcoming nation.

"The Scottish Government is determined to support fair access to tickets so that as many fans as possible can enjoy the matches, which is why we're making touting a criminal offence.

"This will help ensure that Euro 2020 tickets are not sold at vastly inflated prices."

Hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games is estimated to have brought £740m to the Scottish economy, while the 2007 UEFA Cup Final at Hampden totalled more than £16.3 m.

Councillor David McDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council and chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "We achieved our title as one of the top five sporting cities in the world by consistently punching above our weight in the sporting world - and that has included prioritising spectators to our events, ensuring fans and visitors to the city have an enjoyable experience.

"The UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill will allow us to make sure as many people as possible can get to the four EURO 2020 matches at Hampden, and without overpaying touts attempting to gain from reselling tickets."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.