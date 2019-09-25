  • STV
More than half of Scots say Boris Johnson should resign

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

A snap poll also found 68% thought the Supreme Court ruling against the PM was correct.

Boris Johnson: Addressing UN general assembly.
Boris Johnson: Addressing UN general assembly. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Fifty-five percent of people in Scotland believe Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister, with only a quarter thinking he should stay, according to a poll.

The snap YouGov survey comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling that Johnson's attempted five-week suspension of parliament was unlawful.

It also found 68% of Scots agree with the judgment by the UK's highest court, with only 18% disagreeing, while 14% didn't know.

The UK-wide poll of 4112 people suggested significantly higher support for the court's decision in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK.

It also signalled greater opposition to Johnson's premiership north of the border than anywhere else, with only 43% across the UK believing the PM should resign, compared to 55% of Scots.

Similarly, 39% of people across Britain say Johnson should remain in Number 10, next to just 26% of people in Scotland.

On the question of the Supreme Court's ruling, 49% of Brits agree with it, with 30% disagreeing and 21% saying they don't know.

With the court declaring Johnson's shutdown of parliament - also known as prorogation - illegal and "void", MPs are returning to the House of Commons ahead of business resuming on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister is due to make a statement to parliament later in the day.

Opposition politicians, including Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon, have called on Johnson to leave his post.

However, the Labour leader has indicated he would not support toppling the PM in a no confidence vote, potentially forcing an election, until the threat of no-deal Brexit is dealt with.

Earlier this month, backbenchers passed legislation designed to stop a no-deal scenario, but it requires the Prime Minister to request an Article 50 extension from Brussels - something Johnson has said he will not do.

Speaking on Wednesday, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford branded him a "zombie Prime Minister" and called on MPs to "end his tenure in 10 Downing St".

Blackord told the BBC: "He has shut down Parliament in a manner which is unlawful and he needs to be held to account for that.

"They really have to accept responsibility as to why they have behaved in a manner which is unlawful.

"When you put this into a broader context that this is a zombie Prime Minister, a zombie government, doesn't have a majority, he's lost six votes in the short time that he's been Prime Minister - he needs to go.

"We need to have a general election."

'If the leader of the opposition really thinks Boris Johnson does not have the confidence of the House of Commons then he should today lay down a motion of no confidence.'
Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins

He went on: "There is an opportunity for the opposition to come together to recognise this is a government that's run its course, a Prime Minister that doesn't have a mandate and we should be ending his tenure in 10 Downing Street.

"We need to make sure we can remove him but in a manner which is safe.

"We can do that by having a motion of no confidence where we can seize the initiative and we can move quickly to have an election, safe in the knowledge that the extension to the Article 50 process is going to be granted."

Scottish Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said: "The Prime Minister continues in office for as long as he or she enjoys the confidence of the House of Commons.

"If the leader of the opposition really thinks Boris Johnson does not have the confidence of the House of Commons then he should today lay down a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson's administration.

"If he wins that there'll be an early general election."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.