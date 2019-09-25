New target to reduce emissions by 75% in a decade

Scottish ministers say the updated 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target is the world's toughest.

Emissions: Ten-year target revised by 'ambitious' ministers.

The Scottish Government has set a new target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% over the next ten years.

Ministers are aiming for Scotland to become "net-zero" by 2045, but its previous interim target for 2030 had been to reduce emissions by 70%.

The environment secretary said the new target of 75% reflected the "global climate emergency" and claimed it is "the toughest statutory target of any country in the world for this date".

It comes ahead of a major Holyrood vote on the government's Climate Change Bill, which will legally enshrine the net-zero target, later on Wednesday.

The target would mean any remaining emissions would have to be entirely offset by measures like increased tree planting and carbon capture and storage.

Climate campaigners protesting outside the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday morning have long been calling for more ambitious targets from Scottish ministers.

'The fact is, we need to take radical action to transform our economy to meet the climate emergency.' Green MSP Mark Ruskell

Scotland's 2045 target is five year's ahead of the UK Government's, although Jeremy Corbyn has vowed a Labour government led by him would target net-zero for the UK by 2030.

In further changes to the Scottish bill, ministers will also be required to report on progress on reducing emissions in every sector, every year.

The 2016 Paris agreement on climate change committed governments around the world to limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "Our new Climate Change Bill demonstrates what international leadership on climate action means.

"Not only are we setting legally binding targets to reduce emissions to net-zero in direct response to the Paris Agreement, we are also putting in place the most stringent framework of statutory targets of any country in the world.

"We have already almost halved emissions since 1990."

Cunningham continued: "The second half of Scotland's journey to net-zero emissions will, undoubtedly, require different, and in many cases much more difficult, choices than has been the case to date but it is clear people across Scotland want to see action.

"No one should be in any doubt of the Scottish Government's commitment to use every policy lever at our disposal to rise to this challenge."

The Scottish Greens welcomed the move but called on ministers to do more still.

The party's environment spokesman Mark Ruskell said: "I welcome the fact that ministers have finally recognised the importance of ten-year targets, as this is the timescale that climate scientists have given us.

"However, a 75% target is a weak compromise, and the Labour party has now agreed far stronger targets at their own conference.

"All parties should now swing behind our target of 80% by 2030.

"The fact is, we need to take radical action to transform our economy to meet the climate emergency."

