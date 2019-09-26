Ponsonby: A pub rammy in the madam of parliaments

Were last night's scenes in the House of Commons a new low for our politics?

Boris Johnson was at the centre of angry scenes in the Commons.

The morning after the night before and the reportage of a brutal day in parliament concerns the poisonous atmosphere as much as the 'politics' at the heart of the crossfire.

Yesterday Brexit was trumped. So too, the fallout from the Supreme Court judgment. The chance for parliamentary accountability - the reason that spurred the justices to declare prorogation unlawful - didn't get much of a look in.

All trumped by a collective display of bad temper when the mother of parliaments looked more like a madam of parliaments.

The essence of politics in a sense is conflict, the heart of debate honest disagreement. But yesterday surely represented a new low. What we witnessed was a pub rammy. It was exported to rather grand surroundings, but pub rammy it remained.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6089627162001-news-190629-commons-16x9.jpg" />

'Boris Johnson's assertion last night that the way to honour the memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox was to deliver Brexit took the breath away.' Bernard Ponsonby

Normally when the temperature rises, people in my profession feel a sense of gratitude that the pictures will be that bit more exciting. Not yesterday. Some of it was not so much hard to watch as just plain shocking.

The Twitter accounts of just about every seasoned, nay hardened, political hack, registered their shock at what they witnessed at a point of national crisis.

Opposition MPs charge the Prime Minister with being the orchestrator-in-chief, claiming this is all part of a strategy to feed off public anger at the inability of parliament to deliver Brexit. By replicating the anger of the voters, so the theory goes, Mr Johnson hopes to be re-elected on the coat tails of angry Brexiteers.

Boris Johnson's assertion last night that the way to honour the memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox (a passionate remainer) was to deliver Brexit took the breath away.

When the Labour MP Paula Sherriff invoked the memory of Cox to highlight the threats that have been made against MPs for their Brexit views, Mr Johnson characterised her remarks as "humbug". It was a 'did he really say that?' moment.

There is no government in office at the moment, not in the sense that we would traditionally understand the idea of governing.

For the moment the Conservatives are prisoners of the opposition unable to deliver on anything. Boris Johnson will be freed from his parliamentary prison but only after MPs have humiliated him further by forcing him to seek yet another Brexit delay.

At that point he will have his election. If yesterday is anything to go by it will be the most poisonous ever witnessed in this country. Unless that is, the body politic reconnects with its senses.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.