Analysis: Johnson outrages MPs amid cynicism on all sides

Parliament's stand-off over Brexit is about the coming election, not the national interest.

Boris Johnson: PM on way to Commons on Wednesday. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Some commentators say Downing Street's bullish approach to delivering Brexit by October 31 is at odds with what they see as Boris Johnson's pathological need to be liked.

If being liked by MPs ever truly was a concern of the Prime Minister's, he cut that umbilical cord once and for all last night - certainly for the duration of this parliament. However short that may prove to be.

He'd had no intention of seeing their faces or those green benches until October 14, but the Supreme Court had other ideas, and Johnson's return to the Commons bore all the hallmarks of a politician with his back against the wall.

His defensive approach was to go on the offence, in both senses of the word, taking a leaf and then some out of the Trumpian playbook.

Fifteen times he used the phrase "surrender act" to describe cross-party legislation in Hilary Benn's name designed to prevent a no-deal exit on Halloween.

To say, as many have, that this was calculated - even cynical - is to state the obvious and somewhat miss the point. Political strategists and communications gurus are always after the soundbite that has so-called "cut-through" with the public. This one has it.

Today on Twitter, #SurrenderAct is trending across the UK with thousands of responses, many of them favourable. It simplifies and frames the Benn Act in terms everyone can understand, whether they agree or not. Those who do agree with it will take the phrase and run with it.

But something else from Wednesday's tense parliamentary drama is trending today - the name of Jo Cox, the Labour MP murdered by far-right terrorist Thomas Mair days before the Brexit referendum.

Opposition MPs, telling of the barrage of death threats they receive daily, invoked Ms Cox's memory as they urged the Prime Minister to rein in his language. These concerns were "humbug", Johnson stated with disdain, going on to dismay the Commons with his declaration that the best way to honour the late MP was to "get Brexit done".

Posting on social media as she watched the PM's performance, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she felt "disgust", later adding: "As of tonight, there's a gaping moral vacuum where the office of Prime Minister used to be. I didn't know Jo Cox but I'm certain this man is not fit to speak her name."

On social media, thousands agree.

The divides in this country, just like in parliament, run very deep and the trenches are well-fortified. A raft of politicians, including but not limited to the Prime Minister, have concluded that exploiting those divisions is the swiftest route to electoral success. They may be proved right.

But success for Boris Johnson hinges on keeping the Brexit party at bay, or at least in line, and that hinges on taking the UK out of the EU one way or the other on October 31.

Opposition parties are well aware of this. On the one hand, Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Blackford and Jo Swinson call for Johnson to resign. On the other hand, they refuse to table the vote of no confidence that would undoubtedly topple his minority government.

On the one hand, they say we must stop a no-deal Brexit at all costs, solemnly citing the national interest. On the other hand, they refuse to dissolve this government and form a caretaker administration to request the Brexit delay they all claim to want - and then call the election they all claim to want.

Why?

Some say MPs would be unable to rally around Corbyn, the most likely interim PM, particularly Lib Dems and former Tory rebels.

But if a vote of no confidence in Johnson's government was successful, the opposition would have 14 days by law to figure it out. Surely, in the national interest, they'd find a way.

The real reason to wait is much simpler: they want to force Boris Johnson to request that Brexit delay himself. According to the Benn Act, he has to ask for it no later than October 19, something Johnson has repeatedly said he won't do.

At the very least, opposition parties want to force that choice on him.

If the PM accedes to the Benn legislation and writes that letter to Brussels, he discredits and humiliates himself in the eyes of his base. Or, if he resigns so he doesn't have to, a caretaker PM will step in and do it for him, ending his promise of an October 31 Brexit.

Either way, his opponents calculate, the Brexit party will spike in the polls at the Tories' expense, splitting the Brexiteer vote ahead of the inevitable election.

A decent electoral strategy? Perhaps. Does it serve the national interest? That's another question.

Drunk with the power they now have over this weakened PM, who hobbles onwards on parliament's leash but without its confidence, opposition leaders are in danger of miscalculating.

Incidentally, Nicola Sturgeon has shown she is alive to this risk. Twice now, she has indicated her preference for an election on a swifter timetable than her fellow leaders seem willing to countenance. She was then persuaded to back an election only after the Halloween deadline has passed.

But again this week, in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling, she called on MPs to oust Johnson if he will not go willingly. She has repeatedly condemned what she sees as Number 10's defiance of "democratic norms and conventions" - and simply doesn't trust Johnson in office for any duration.

She fears - not without reason - that as long as he remains in Number 10, the Prime Minister will risk anything at any time, attempt any chicanery, to fulfil his promises on Brexit and bulldoze his way to an October 31 departure.

Do the other opposition party leaders truly recognise this threat? Or does it pale in significance to the prize of a final humiliation of Boris Johnson on October 19 - and the electoral dividends they hope to reap from it?

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.