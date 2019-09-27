More than 100 new training places for junior doctors

New graduates will be deployed in psychiatry, general practice and rural areas.

A training scheme for junior doctors in Scotland is being expanded by more than 100 places.

A total of 105 extra posts are being created over two years on the foundation training programme, which is currently 99% full.

A wider range of placements will see new graduates deployed in psychiatry, general practice and rural areas.

Medical students complete five years at university, before moving on to two years of foundation training.

After a year they are eligible to register with the General Medical Council and work as doctors in the UK, but can apply for further specialist training if they complete both years.

Announcing the expansion on a visit to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "With a programme that is 99% full, our foundation training is a testament to the popularity of Scotland as a training destination and the high quality education we offer.

"We need confident, skilled and committed doctors to meet the needs of patients, particularly as we face an ageing population with multiple conditions."

The first 51 additional places will be available to medical students next year, with the remaining 54 the following year.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chief executive Jane Grant added: "Our junior doctors are a valuable part of our clinical team and we are delighted to be part of this new initiative to increase the medical workforce, through the delivery of excellence."

The announcement comes a week after the chairman of the British Medical Association in Scotland said more had to be done to keep junior medics in the NHS.

Dr Lewis Morrison said 226 junior doctors had left the sector in Scotland before finishing their foundation training.

Speaking ahead of the group's conference in Glasgow, Dr Morrison issued a plea for action from the Scottish Government to ensure staff felt "supported and valued".

