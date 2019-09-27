Dog control laws to be reviewed in government consultation

Laws are being reviewed amid concerns about out-of-control animals and irresponsible owners.

Dogs: Laws are being reviewed. SWNS

Dog control laws in Scotland are being reviewed amid concerns about out-of-control animals and irresponsible owners.

A consultation has been launched by the Scottish Government seeking the public's views.

Scotland's Community Safety Minister pledged to "keep communities safe from irresponsible owners", with reviews to determine whether laws for out-of-control dogs need changing.

Ash Denham MSP said: "We are holding two reviews into dog control legislation because we are absolutely determined to help keep communities safe from irresponsible owners and their out-of-control dogs.

"This consultation seeks views on improvements on how the Control of Dogs Act 2010 can operate across Scotland, and next year we will take a wider look at all dog control legislation to assess whether changes are needed.

"Owning a dog brings with it certain responsibilities, including keeping your dog under effective control, and I encourage everyone with an interest in this area to respond to our consultation."

The consultation runs until January 15 and contains proposals to toughen and clarify the current legislation, including questioning whether a national dog control database should be created.

The Scottish Parliament's Post-Legislative Scrutiny Committee has been hearing evidence from victims and parents of children who have been attacked or killed by dogs, prompting the Government to review dog control laws.

MSPs were told the legislation needs urgent reform to protect vulnerable people and children.

The committee heard that, in Greater Glasgow and Clyde alone, there were 1,417 people arriving at A&E departments with dog-related injuries, 255 of them children, last year.

NHS Lanarkshire treated 912 people and NHS Ayrshire 439, both four-year highs.

In July, the committee's MSPs concluded current dog control legislation is not fit for purpose and called on the Scottish Government to undertake a comprehensive review of all dog-control laws.

Convener Jenny Marra said: "Dog law in Scotland is not fit for purpose. There are still far too many dog attacks on children and little enforcement or understanding of the current laws that might prevent these attacks.

"It has become clear that current dog control law doesn't work. It needs reform urgently so that out of control and dangerous dogs can be dealt with properly and we can try to move to a system that prevents our children being injured by dogs."

The consultation, launched on the Government's website on Friday, says: "Effective and consistent enforcement across Scotland is fundamental in helping address issues relating to out-of-control dogs.

"This review is focused on steps that can be taken to help aid enforcement agencies such as local authorities, as they use their powers to help keep communities safe."

