Childminders to get free training from Scottish Government

Childminders are set to get free training from the Scottish Government, in the lead up to the 2020 childcare deadline.

Announced by children's minister Maree Todd, the new scheme will offer nine different online training modules to the 5,000 childminders working in Scotland.

The move is part of a drive to increase the amount of funded childcare from 600 hours to 1,140 hours for three and four-year-old children, as well as eligible two-year-olds by August next year.

As part of the expansion, childcare providers will have to meet strict criteria, up to the new national standard.

The modules will be available to anyone working in the childcare sector.

The suite of new training will deal with a number of different issues, including dealing with children who have additional support needs, delivering learning in Stem subjects and monitoring the progression of children.

At the annual conference of the Scottish Childminders Association in Stirling on Saturday, Ms Todd said: "Childminders play an invaluable role in providing a nurturing setting for young children, helping them to have the best possible start in life.

"The expansion of funded early learning and childcare goes hand in hand with improving quality in the sector, and continuous professional learning is essential to maintain skills and awareness of best practice.

"These resources will support all of the fantastic staff in our early learning and childcare sector, helping them to develop in their role and continue to provide our children with high quality care and learning."

