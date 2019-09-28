Government plans £20m evidence sharing software project

It is hoped new software aimed at improving evidence sharing will 'make a real difference'.

Holyrood:

The Scottish Government is hoping new software aimed at improving evidence sharing capabilities will "make a real difference" to victims.

In conjunction with the Scottish Prison Service, Crown Office and Police Scotland, the Government has began the tendering process for the project, which is estimated to cost £20m - according to the contract notice published online.

The new platform is aimed to allow police officers, prosecutors, defence lawyers and court staff to access evidence online and is hoped to speed up cases coming to court.

Under the current system, CCTV footage, video interviews and forensics need to be managed and transported physically.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "We are taking action to improve the experiences of victims and witnesses at every stage of the criminal justice process.

"This change will make a real difference to the time taken for cases to come to court, allowing those involved in criminal cases to move on with their lives sooner.

"Reducing delays is just one of the benefits of this project, which will make evidence sharing more cost effective and provide the groundwork for further modernisation of the criminal process."

Access to the evidence on the platform would be strictly limited to law enforcement, court staff and lawyers and will be fully monitored.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.