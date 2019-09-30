Analysis: Scots Tories make no-deal Brexit seem more real

Interim leader Jackson Carlaw reverses positioning by falling into line with Boris Johnson.

Jackson Carlaw has fallen into line with Boris Johnson. Getty

'Get Brexit Done' is the message of the Conservative conference in Manchester. It was a theme grasped wholeheartedly by the party's interim leader in Scotland, Jackson Carlaw, last night.

Taking over from Ruth Davidson, he completely reversed her positioning of the Scottish Tories.

Jackson Carlaw told a Tory conference fringe meeting: "Another six-months extension does not guarantee that anything will be any different at the end of it. At some point you have to say, we have to move on, and I think we are at that point now."

At the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen in May, just four months ago, then-leader Davidson told her party: "The solution doesn't lie in the trenches of one extreme or another - of overturning the referendum or of crashing out with no deal."

A lot has changed for the Tories in those four months, Theresa May quit as Prime Minster to be replaced by Boris Johnson and Davidson quit as Scottish Conservative leader to be replaced by Carlaw. But Brexit continues as before.

We are still hurtling towards a deadline, but the rhetoric is much harsher now and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit seems more real. If it didn't, then why would Carlaw be repositioning the Scottish Tories in line with the Prime Minister's position?

Thanks to STV News correspondent Kathryn Samson's interview with the PM, we now know that when Johnson promises to deliver Brexit "do or die" at least he doesn't mean literally, but he does still seem to be looking for a way round legislation which is supposed to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal in 31 days.

That was what the legislation passed by MPs just before the House of Commons was prorogued was supposed to do. Parliament is now unprorogued and is sitting during the Tory conference. You might think that is an ideal opportunity for opposition MPs to pass a motion of no confidence in the government. Opposition leaders will meet this afternoon but don't seem ready for that just yet.

The SNP are gung-ho for another election, but then they are riding high in the polls. Labour seem less sure, because they don't want to give Johnson the chance to fiddle the timing to force a no-deal Brexit, and they are not doing very well in the polls.

Despite doing quite well in the polls, the Lib Dems won't back it for the same reasons as Labour; and because they refuse to make Jeremy Corbyn the Prime Minister, even just for a few weeks to get another Brexit extension preventing a no-deal, which is something they really, really want.

So while the Scottish Tories (under new management) seem willing to compromise on the hardest Brexit, the opposition parties at Westminster don't seem to be able to agree how to stop it.

