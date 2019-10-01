  • STV
  • MySTV

Dog control laws 'not fit for purpose and must be reformed'

STV

A Holyrood report highlights that there's still an 'unacceptably high prevalence of dog attacks'.

Out of control: Dog control laws in Scotland have been described as 'not fit for purpose'.
Out of control: Dog control laws in Scotland have been described as 'not fit for purpose'. Pixabay

Dog control laws in Scotland have been described as "not fit for purpose", with MSPs calling for an urgent review of current legislation.

In a report published by Holyrood's Public Audit Committee, MSPs stated there is still an "unacceptably high prevalence of dog attacks" and suggested that numbers have not fallen since the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act was introduced in 2010.

They also noted that some evidence appeared to indicate there had even been an increase in the number of attacks.

In assessing the impact of the law, the committee said that had the 2010 Act achieved its objective of getting and keeping out-of-control dogs back under control, there would have been a reduction in the number of people requiring hospital treatment following attacks.

The report concluded: "The committee considers that current dog control law is not fit for purpose and recommends that the Scottish Government undertakes a comprehensive review of all dog control legislation without delay, with a view to introducing modernised, fit for purpose, consolidated dog control legislation."

The committee added that in the interim, steps should be taken to improve the implementation of the 2010 Act.

Two reviews have been launched by the Scottish Government as part of efforts to strengthen legislation.

At the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, the findings outlined in the report by the committee will be debated by MSPs.

Committee convener Jenny Marra said: "We heard evidence from victims and witnesses of dog attacks, and concluded that there is still an unacceptable level of attacks.

"Our report called for the urgent reform of current dog control legislation so that out-of-control and dangerous dogs can be dealt with effectively.

"It is also vital that immediate action is taken to improve enforcement of the existing powers which might help prevent attacks.

"Barely a week goes by without reports of yet another tragic incident. The Government needs to treat this issue with the high priority it deserves."

Minister for community safety Ash Denham said: "The Scottish Government is absolutely determined to help keep communities safe from irresponsible owners and their out-of-control dogs. That is why we are holding two reviews into dog control legislation.

"Our consultation published last week seeks views on improvements on how the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010 can operate across Scotland.

"Next year we will take a wider look at all dog control legislation to assess whether changes are needed to ensure the safety of our communities."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.