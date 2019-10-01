A&E departments miss waiting times target for two years

The Scottish Government's target is for 95% of patients to be treated within four hours.

Emergency wards: NHS Lanarkshire has warned it could turn away non-serious patients. Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Scotland's accident and emergency departments have missed government waiting times targets for two straight years.

The Scottish Government's target is for 95% of A&E patients to be either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

However, it has not met this target since August 2017.

In August this year, 90.6% of patients were dealt with in four hours or less, with A&E staff dealing 152,353 cases over the course of the month, the latest official statistics show.

A total of 1406 patients spent more than eight hours waiting in A&E to be seen, while 354 were forced to wait for more than 12 hours.

Scottish Labour branded the two-year failure to meet the target "utterly shameful and completely inexcusable".

'Jeane Freeman was handpicked by Nicola Sturgeon to turnaround the bad record of the former health secretary but our precious NHS is struggling like never before.' Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour

The Scottish Liberal Democrats leapt on figures for the week ending September 22, which showed 86.9% of patients were treated with the four-hour timeframe - the worst weekly performance since February, the party said.

It comes after NHS Lanarkshire warned patients not to attend A&E wards if they do not require emergency treatment.

The health board said people wrongly attending emergency wards was putting "immense pressure" on services, with a new policy to redirect such patients now in place.

Labour's health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: "Jeane Freeman was handpicked by Nicola Sturgeon to turnaround the bad record of the former health secretary but our precious NHS is struggling like never before.

"It is utterly shameful and completely inexcusable that the A&E waiting time target has not been met in two whole years.

"Over the weekend health boards have been begging sick and injured people not to attend A&E unless they have very serious symptoms.

"The public must use our NHS responsibly but the figures don't lie."

She added: "It is clear that SNP ministers simply don't have a remedy for the problems they have created over the last 12 years."

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex-Cole Hamilton said: "The SNP made a song and dance about producing a waiting times plan but it doesn't seem to be having an impact.

"Waits at A&E are now worse. Nearly 4000 patients waited longer than expected last week, including more than 300 waiting over eight hours.

"Staff and patients have every right to demand better."

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.