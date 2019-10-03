  • STV
  • MySTV

Editor's Note: Was Boris badgered by STV News?

Steven Ladurantaye

Westminster correspondent Kathryn Samson was accused by some of pushing the PM too hard.

What a time to be a political correspondent.

In the United Kingdom, we have a Prime Minister who regularly disarms journalists with rhetorical flourishes in a way that allows him to push through repeated messages without challenge.

American President Donald Trump simply dismisses journalists who push him on critical topics such as collusion and harassment as fake news.

In Canada - where I'm from - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is explaining away a mid-election blackface controversy by telling reporters he's "been more enthusiastic about costumes than is sometimes appropriate".

In all three countries, an increase in political tribalism has made it increasingly difficult for the journalists who are supposed to hold power to account.

That's not good news for anyone.

Questions that fall outside of the daily script are tossed aside by those who are supposed to be accountable to the public. And journalists who continue to push for answers are often viciously attacked on social media (particularly if they are women) and have their credibility challenged.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441170-johnson-i-ll-increase-my-scottish-seats-in-an-election/ | default

In the last few months, STV News has had the opportunity to question Prime Minister Johnson about his political agenda.

The first was a Tory hustings event moderated by STV political editor Colin Mackay. Johnson was running for leader, but wouldn't give straight answers on his intentions.

Mackay challenged him and they bickered back and forth - an exchange that was an interesting insight into how both of their minds work.

It was also good television - the tension was palpable and information was teased from the reluctant candidate.

We received some complaints about the way Mackay conducted his interview, most of them insisting it was too aggressive and disrespectful of a candidate for the highest office in the land.

That's fair enough, everyone is entitled to their view and I'm happy to respond to any email that lands in our newsroom explaining why I disagree (I think it led to better answers than I had seen up to that point in any other coverage).

Over the weekend, Westminster correspondent Kathryn Samson conducted an interview with the now-Prime Minister Johnson. It's argumentative - no debate there.

'I don't think Samson's interview was rude, though it was brusque. There's a fine line between getting answers and badgering someone for sport and amusement - I think she stayed on the right side'
Steven Ladurantaye

She asks questions, he tries to answer different questions, she interrupts and pulls it back to her original question. It's edgy - just like our politics at the moment.

And again, emails came from viewers (both television and online) who weren't pleased with the tone of the interview.

Again, fair enough.

Do journalists push too hard?

Sometimes - I've winced more than once watching needlessly aggressive interviews. These are often a direct result of politicians unwilling to answer questions who are intent on delivering talking points instead of information the public needs to know.

I don't think Samson's interview was rude, though it was brusque. There's a fine line between getting answers and badgering someone for sport and amusement - I think she stayed on the right side.

But there's no doubt society needs better political conversations. Society also needs better political reporting that leads to better answers from our politicians. We need better social media that focuses on the issues instead of the personalities.

Newsrooms around the world have a key role to play in this. At a time of dwindling trust in media, it's more important than ever that we show our work. We may get shouted down by those who don't want to answer to the public, but that doesn't mean we need to shout back.

Steven Ladurantaye is STV's head of news and current affairs. If you'd like to talk to him about anything you've seen or read on STV News you can contact him by email at steven.ladurantaye@stv.tv

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.