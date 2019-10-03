  • STV
  • MySTV

'No government support' for fracking but ban not proposed

STV

The Scottish Government has confirmed its 'final policy position' on fracking.

Fracking: No ban proposed.
Fracking: No ban proposed. ITV News

The Scottish Government has confirmed its "final policy position" on fracking as being one of no support.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said the Government does not support the controversial practice but feels an outright ban is "not necessary at this time".

A moratorium has been in place since 2017 on unconventional oil and gas extraction.

Mr Wheelhouse said: "There has been a change in public perception to the climate crisis and the expectations on governments to respond.

"We have considered evidence gathered from a range of independent experts, undertaken the necessary statutory assessments and ensured that people in industry across Scotland have had the opportunity to participate in the policy making process.

"We've undertaken the most far-reaching investigations into unconventional oil and gas by any government anywhere in the world.

"This means that I am now able to confirm the final policy position, a policy that is informed by facts, evidence and analysis, as well as public views.

"Ministers have concluded that an unconventional oil and gas industry would not be of sufficient positive benefit to Scotland to outweigh its negative impact."

Mr Wheelhouse went on to explain how the position would work in practice.

Energy companies in Scotland need licences and planning permission to begin fracking, and Mr Wheelhouse said the Scottish Government will ensure these are not provided.

'We do not consider that new legislation is necessary at this time to control unconventional oil and gas development in Scotland.'
Paul Wheelhouse.

He said: "The finalised policy of no support enables us to set a framework for the exercise of planning and licensing functions.

"As a result of our decision, fracking can only happen if licences are issued, and we do not intend to issue any licences which would allow fracking.

"To put this into immediate effect, the chief planner has today written to planning authorities across Scotland, stating our finalised policy and confirming that a new direction is being issued in respect of this policy."

Opposition parties have called for an outright ban on the practice, something Mr Wheelhouse said is unnecessary, however he did say it could happen in the future.

He said: "We do not consider that new legislation is necessary at this time to control unconventional oil and gas development in Scotland.

"A strong policy position, enacted through devolved planning powers and licensing is, we believe, robust, evidence-led and sufficient.

"However, that option remains open if there is evidence over time that further action is required."

Scottish Labour energy spokeswoman Claudia Beamish said: "Onshore fracking is not a transition fuel, but a toxic new industry - as proven in England and across the globe.

"No doubt Ineos and the whole industry will finally grasp the message loud and clear: no fracking here.

"Crucially though, this is not a legal ban, which is what my Member's Bill could deliver.

"While I welcome the Scottish Government's no-support policy position today, and the robust evidence underpinning it, I seek assurance from the minister on how its safety will be secured from future governments or whims of future ministers."

Mr Wheelhouse said when the Scottish Government's National Planning Framework is brought into force, "no government will be able to change the National Planning Framework to support unconventional oil and gas without the backing of a majority in this Parliament".

But Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Alexander Burnett called the final position a "fudge", claiming it shows the "hypocrisy of the SNP".

He added: "The minister talks of lowering our reliance on imported fossil fuels when today's actions fails to recognise the tens of thousands of barrels of shale gas imported daily from across the Atlantic. "So it appears the SNP support fracking when they do not think it could cost them votes."

Mr Wheelhouse responded: "This Government can only control the environmental conditions that apply in Scotland.

"Product which is sourced from outside Scotland is neither a matter for us in terms of trade - we don't have the powers over trade - and we don't have the powers over jurisdictions elsewhere such as the United States."

The updated position of the Scottish Government was inadvertently posted on its website on Wednesday, 24 hours before the statement was made, in what was described as a "clerical error".

Mr Wheelhouse apologised for the mistake and said steps had been taken to ensure it would not be repeated.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.