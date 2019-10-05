Nicola Sturgeon: 'Be in no doubt, independence is coming'

The First Minister tweeted the message this morning ahead of a march in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon: In 'no doubt' that Scotland will be independent. Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has told supporter to "be in doubt" that as independent Scotland "is coming".

The First Minister tweeted the message as she wished good luck to everyone taking part in a pro-independence march through Edinburgh on Saturday.

Sturgeon, who is unable to attend the march, says she will be there "in spirit".

She Tweeted: "Good luck to everyone marching for independence in Edinburgh later.

"I'm not able to be there in person today, but I will be with you in spirit. Have a great day. And be in no doubt - independence is coming."

Thousands of independence supporters are expected to take part in the All Under One Banner march through the capital.

Organisers say that hundreds of thousands could attend what will be their final march of the year.

Sturgeon has previously stated that she hopes to hold a referendum, which has already been voted for by Holyrood, before the end of 2020.

