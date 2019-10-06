  • STV
  • MySTV

Patient forced to wait four years for NHS dental work

STV

Figures revealed dental patient has been forced to wait 243 weeks for treatment.

Dentist: Forced to wait 243 weeks.
Dentist: Forced to wait 243 weeks.

A dental patient has been forced to wait 243 weeks for treatment, new figures have revealed.

Statistics revealed by the Lib Dems found the patient had to wait for outpatient "oral and maxillofacial surgery" in the NHS Grampian area.

The party used freedom of information legislation to request details of the longest waits faced by dental patients in each NHS board.

The figures also showed a 131-week wait a patient in NHS Tayside endured for unspecified outpatient work. The request also exposed the extensive waiting times for inpatients in NHS Grampian, where another patient was forced to wait 126 weeks for dental surgery.

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton called on Health Secretary Jeane Freeman to step in.

He said: "These new figures have shed light on the staggeringly long waits some patients face for important dental treatment. In many cases such lengthy delays are seriously disrupting patients' lives.

"Across Scotland, dental consultant vacancies are going unfilled and patients are left waiting. The most recent official figures confirm a "noticeable drop" in NHS dental staff, down almost 15% in the past five years.

"Liberal Democrats were instrumental in introducing free dental checks in Scotland and in pressing for a new dental school to address the shortage of dentists, particularly in remote and rural areas of Scotland.

"As a result, we've made progress as a country. However, as these new figures show, there are still glaring gaps in our dentistry services which urgently need addressed.

"The Health Secretary needs to take immediate action to get services back on track. For a start, she could publish the integrated workforce plan that staff were told would be out last year."

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: "We have a significant number of people awaiting dental extractions, following a referral from their own dentist.

"In order to clear the backlog, a contract has been awarded to a local clinic to carry out inspections and further treatment if necessary.

"In the longer term we hope to develop our capacity to perform this work in-house, but we are keen to reduce the number of patients waiting in the meantime."

David McColl, chair of the British Dental Association's Scottish Dental Practice Committee, said: "Patients shouldn't be waiting eons for life-changing surgery.

"These procedures can help restore both functionality and appearance to a patient's teeth and mouth after cancer or serious injuries.

"Years of under-investment and failure to support high street practice are heaping huge pressures on our hospitals.

"Ministers can't go on treating dentistry as an optional extra in Scotland's health service."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "No one should have to wait too long for dental treatment and that is why we have taken decisive action to address the issue.

"Our Waiting Times Improvement Plan will substantially and sustainably improve waiting times.

"We will continue to work with boards to ensure this additional funding delivers the substantial and sustainable improvements needed."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.