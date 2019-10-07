Attenborough urges MSPs to bring in laws to protect nature

The environmentalist wants politicians to introduce an ecological network in Scottish law.

Sir David Attenborough has called for new laws to help nature Steve Meddle/ITV/REX Shutterstock

Wildlife expert Sir David Attenborough has urged politicians to introduce "powerful" new laws to help put nature "into recovery" across the UK.

In a video produced by the Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT), the broadcaster said many systems and laws across the UK had failed the natural world.

The broadcaster urged MSPs to introduce an ecological network in Scottish law.

He said: "A wildlife-rich natural world is vital for our well-being and survival.

"We need wild places to thrive

"Yet many of our systems and laws have failed the natural world. We now live in one of the most nature-depleted places on the planet.

"Nature urgently needs our help to recover - and it can be done. By joining up wild places and creating more across the UK, we would improve our lives and help nature to flourish - because everything works better when it's connected."

Sir David, who has been a prominent campaigner against environmental pollution, called for Scottish law to lead the way

He said: "Now is the time to tell our politicians that we need an ecological network set in Scottish law.

"A legally binding network for nature would mean that wildlife is prioritised when managing our land and planning our towns.

"Powerful new environmental laws can ensure habitats are expanded and reconnected, meaning all life will thrive once more.

'It's time to turn things around. Nature is capable of extraordinary recovery but we must act now.' Sir David Attenborough

"It's time to turn things around. Nature is capable of extraordinary recovery but we must act now.

"Tell your politicians now is the time to put nature into recovery. Everything works better when it's connected."

Jo Pike, chief executive of the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: "Biodiversity loss and climate change are two of the most pressing threats facing society. "Greater investment in nature must be at the heart of solving both of these challenges.

"We need swift and strategic action to protect and restore Scotland's natural habitats. This must include ensuring that wild places are linked through a Scotland-wide ecological network.

"We would urge people to sign up to our Wilder Future campaign and find out what they can do to help wildlife in their local area."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.