Japanese refrigeration firm to set up Scottish base

Mayekawa hopes to create 20 jobs when it sets up a new branch in Glasgow.

Fiona Hyslop is in Japan this week Scottish Government

A Japanese refrigeration firm has revealed plans to set up a Scottish base.

Mayekawa, founded in Tokyo, will set up a branch in Glasgow to support research and development as well as sales and administration for its UK and Europe division.

External affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop met executives from the company to hear their plans which would create 20 jobs over five years.

Hyslop, who is in Japan this week to strengthen trade and investment links, said: "A number of Japanese companies have had a presence in Scotland for many years and have gone on to celebrate further growth.

"Mayekawa's new Glasgow office will stand as yet more evidence of the strong links between our two nations.

"We offer a perfect environment for continuous research and ground-breaking technology development through an innovative company base, world-class universities and leading innovation centres."

The Japanese company claims to be a world leader in gas compression and refrigeration equipment offering products for the industrial refrigeration, oil and gas, and chemical processing industries.

It will initially employ around five staff and plans to increase its workforce, depending on growth of business in Europe.

No site has yet been revealed of where the company will be based in the city.

Shin Maekawa, president of Mayekawa said: "We have many projects to develop now, including new refrigeration products. We hope these can be progressed at our new base in Glasgow.

"We hope to make these projects a success and to increase our capability in Glasgow."

