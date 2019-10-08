  • STV
  • MySTV

Blair: Johnson's Brexit deal puts extra strain on UK

STV

The ex-Labour leader said 'treatment' of Scotland and Northern Ireland would 'not go unremarked'.

Warning: Tony Blair on Brexit.
Warning: Tony Blair on Brexit. Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit deal will lead to additional "strain" between Scotland and the rest of the UK, Tony Blair has warned.

The ex-Labour leader said the "separate treatment" of Scotland and Northern Ireland would "not go unremarked".

But he said the "Brexit fanatics" within the Conservative Party "appear indifferent" about the impact the policy would have on the Union.

To counter the case for independence, which has enjoyed a rise in support in some recent polls, Mr Blair said called for a "strategy which celebrates the Union of the UK".

He branded Brexit an "existential threat to the United Kingdom" and said: "It imposes a strain on the tensile material holding us together. "

"It gives those who would break it an additional point of weight. I say that as a convinced Unionist who will remain so, even if Brexit happens."

Brexit is an existential threat to the United Kingdom
Tony Blair

Speaking at an event organised by the think tank Reform Scotland, Mr Blair added: "The proposed Johnson deal adds to that strain.

"It envisages Northern Ireland staying within the European trading structure of the single market, even as Britain, including Scotland, leaves it, despite the clear will of the Scottish people.

"The reasons for the Union between England and Scotland remain powerful. But the separate treatment of Northern Ireland, when Scotland too has substantial interests in staying within Europe's trade zone, will not go unremarked."

At the event in Edinburgh, he said the UK was in a "perilous situation", with the country now due to leave the EU in just over three weeks' time.

He said the "march to the extremes" in both the Conservative and Labour parties, under Mr Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn respectively, had been a "disaster for the country".

While the UK Government is "essentially mimicking the Brexit Party", Mr Blair claimed Labour had failed to provide a "coherent and unifying opposition".

He called for politics to return to the centre ground, describing this as a "place of reason" and "maximum agreement", and added it was "the place where radical change is pursued, but of the practical and sensible kind, the kind which works".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.