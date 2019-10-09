  • STV
  • MySTV

Lord Provost apologises over £8000 clothing expenses bill

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Eva Bolander has vowed to pay back some of the money she claimed for clothes and beauty products.

Eva Bolander: Apologised for expenses claims.
Eva Bolander: Apologised for expenses claims. Glasgow City Council

The Lord Provost of Glasgow has apologised after it emerged she has claimed £8000 in expenses for clothes, shoes and beauty products.

Calls were made for Eva Bolander to resign after it was revealed she had spent thousands of pounds worth of taxpayers' money on 23 pairs of shoes, seven blazers, 14 dresses, five coats, six jackets and underwear.

The SNP councillor also claimed for money spent on ten haircuts, 20 nail treatments and make-up.

With lord provosts expected to attend hundreds of events, the Scottish Government has allocated a civic allowance to each council. For Glasgow City Council, this is subject to a yearly maximum of £5000.

In a letter sent to council colleagues on Wednesday Bolander said she was "privileged to represent and advocate for Glasgow" as she apologised for claiming for items that she "should not have chosen to reclaim" and vowed to repay any "relevant expenditure".

Bolander wrote: "As Lord Provost I am privileged to represent and advocate for Glasgow, its communities and people at hundreds of events - from local gala days to diplomatic events and solemn occasions such as Remembrance Sunday.

"Over the first two-and-a-half years of my term, I have been proud to be able to open up the city's civic functions to new groups and events; including volunteers, community councillors, LGBT Pride and Black History Month.

'The role of First Citizen must be open to any elected member of the Council. I hope we can all agree that it is appropriate to ensure that members who might take on this position are not excluded from doing so by not having the resources to carry out the role.'
Lord Provost Eva Bolander.

"It has always been recognised that the role of Lord Provost carries an additional cost, taking place as it does almost entirely in the public eye.

"However, the role of First Citizen must be open to any elected member of the Council. I hope we can all agree that it is appropriate to ensure that members who might take on this position are not excluded from doing so by not having the resources to carry out the role.

"In submitting claims, I have always tried to ask myself the question, 'would I require this if I were not Lord Provost?' Each has been made in good faith and scrupulously accounted for, within the rules.

"Although the spending incurred was within the rules, on reflection there are items which I should not have chosen to reclaim.

"I am sorry about that and I am in discussion with financial services to come to an arrangement to repay the relevant expenditure."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1441404-provost-criticised-over-8000-claim-on-clothes-and-shoes/ | default

In response to the letter Conservative MSP for Glasgow, Annie Wells, says Bolander's apology does not go far enough and called for her to resign from the role.

She said: "It's not just her fellow councillors that the Lord Provost should be apologising to, it's the people of Glasgow.

"She has wasted a scandalous amount of public money, and these late attempts to pay some of it back don't make up for that.

"To think that these claims were acceptable in the first place shows a startling lack of judgement, and it's clear that she needs to go.

"There's no way that she can continue in her role, and she must now do the right thing and stand down."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.