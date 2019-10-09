  • STV
  • MySTV

Brown: 'Spivs and speculators' to profit in no-deal Brexit

STV

A no-deal Brexit will make the UK a 'paradise for speculators, spivs and smugglers'.

Brown: 'Spivs and speculators' to profit.
Brown: 'Spivs and speculators' to profit.

A no-deal Brexit will make the UK a "paradise" for speculators, spivs and smugglers to make money out of medicine shortages, Gordon Brown is to warn.

The former prime minister will argue that, if the country crashes out of the EU without a deal, speculators will "cash in" by stockpiling food and medicines amid the predicted shortages.

Mr Brown is expected to urge Boris Johnson "to curb and punish speculators, spivs and smugglers profiteering from the miseries" when he addresses the annual conference of Scottish councils in St Andrews on Thursday.

Arguing that the UK is dependent on Europe for one million medical consignments a day and 30% of our food supplies, Mr Brown will warn that profiteering from post-Brexit problems "will ultimately affect millions of ordinary people across Britain".

Mr Brown will tell the Cosla conference that the October 31 deadline could become "a spivs' and speculators' paradise", adding: "With exactly three weeks to go to October 31 and a no-deal Brexit edging closer, it's not just hedge funds that may be trying to cash in.

"Speculators are poised to swoop on stockpiles of medicines and food supplies and to profit from a hit to the pound, and even from the sale of carbon credits that were originally designed to protect our environment.

"It is inevitable that we will see a return of 'the spiv', as speculation around food and medicine shortages and the falling pound are guaranteed to reward them handsomely.

"Already Ash Soni, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, has said he has never seen so many commonly-used drugs affected by shortages. One survey says we are currently low on statins, anti-depressants, eye drops, painkillers and wound dressings - and that's even before the 31 October cliff edge.

"While - to avoid profiteering - the NHS has already banned the export of 30 drugs to Europe for the foreseeable future, I fear many more medical supplies could be taken from stockpiles and sold abroad in a wave of cashing in.

"And even food is set become a plaything, with a combination of shortages, stockpiling and a fall in the pound making ruthless profiteering possible at the expense of food price rises for hard-pressed families."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.