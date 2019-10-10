Laws to combat ticket touts possible after Euro 2020 

MSPs told the Scottish Government could consider legislation to criminalise touting.

Touting: Legislation could be considered after Euro 2020. SNS

Laws to combat ticket touts could be considered after the Euro 2020 football tournament, MSPs have been told.

Europe Minister Ben Macpherson said the SNP administration "could consider the matter" when quizzed about a new Bill by Holyrood's culture, tourism, Europe and external affairs committee.

Glasgow is one of 12 cities hosting the tournament and a new Bill would address ticket touting.

If passed the UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill would make it a crime to sell on tickets for profit, either in person, via secondary resale sites, or privately.

Under the proposals being consider are fines of up to £5000 for offenders.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine pressed the minister on why legislation was only being put before MSPs now.

Mr Macpherson said ministers had wanted to "explore all possible angles and avenues" to see if existing laws could be used.

But he added: "It became clear in April that primary legislation was going to be the most effective and robust way to protect rights and protect people from ticket touting.

"And at that point, once that crystalised position was clear, the Scottish Government moved swiftly to bring forward this primary legislation."

Ms McAlpine said there did "seem to be a gap in Scots law" to cover ticket touting.

Football: Ticket touts are an issue. Pixabay

She added: "It doesn't seem practical that we should have to have special pieces of legislation every time a major international event comes".

Mr Macpherson said existing legislation which covered ticket touting did not cover online sales.

He added: "In due course, once the tournament has passed, we will of course examine the success of this legislation.

"I think that would give a good basis for consideration around the issues of ticket touting and whether, going forward, there would be merit in considering a potential framework Bill on these issues, but I think at the moment we need to get this legislation right and see it work in practice and consider the matters thereafter."

