  • STV
  • MySTV

Laws to combat ticket touts possible after Euro 2020 

STV

MSPs told the Scottish Government could consider legislation to criminalise touting.

Touting: Legislation could be considered after Euro 2020.
Touting: Legislation could be considered after Euro 2020. SNS

Laws to combat ticket touts could be considered after the Euro 2020 football tournament, MSPs have been told.

Europe Minister Ben Macpherson said the SNP administration "could consider the matter" when quizzed about a new Bill by Holyrood's culture, tourism, Europe and external affairs committee.

Glasgow is one of 12 cities hosting the tournament and a new Bill would address ticket touting.

If passed the UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill would make it a crime to sell on tickets for profit, either in person, via secondary resale sites, or privately.

Under the proposals being consider are fines of up to £5000 for offenders.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441048-touts-face-5000-fine-for-reselling-euro-2020-tickets/ | default

Committee convener Joan McAlpine pressed the minister on why legislation was only being put before MSPs now.

Mr Macpherson said ministers had wanted to "explore all possible angles and avenues" to see if existing laws could be used.

But he added: "It became clear in April that primary legislation was going to be the most effective and robust way to protect rights and protect people from ticket touting.

"And at that point, once that crystalised position was clear, the Scottish Government moved swiftly to bring forward this primary legislation."

Ms McAlpine said there did "seem to be a gap in Scots law" to cover ticket touting.

Football: Ticket touts are an issue.
Football: Ticket touts are an issue. Pixabay

She added: "It doesn't seem practical that we should have to have special pieces of legislation every time a major international event comes".

Mr Macpherson said existing legislation which covered ticket touting did not cover online sales.

He added: "In due course, once the tournament has passed, we will of course examine the success of this legislation.

"I think that would give a good basis for consideration around the issues of ticket touting and whether, going forward, there would be merit in considering a potential framework Bill on these issues, but I think at the moment we need to get this legislation right and see it work in practice and consider the matters thereafter."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.