Sturgeon questioned over US surgeon's cancelled visit

The top doctor was set to travel to Scotland to treat women suffering after vaginal mesh surgery.

FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon was quizzed over cancelled visit.
A US specialist who was to travel to Scotland to treat women after vaginal mesh surgery cancelled the trip after a "professional conspiracy" against him from within the NHS, Nicola Sturgeon has been told.

Jackson Carlaw demanded answers from the First Minister after Missouri-based clinician Dr Dionysios Veronikis withdrew his offer to visit the country.

He had been expected to perform vaginal mesh removal surgery but Carlaw said he "called off" because of a co-ordinated attempt to block him by the NHS and medical hierarchy.

At First Minister's Questions, the interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives said: "The clear suspicion of many is that there is a professional and institutional campaign to frustrate Dr Veronikis' involvement.

"It is the view of many that establishment figures in the NHS are trying to protect their own backs and I exclude any blame or suggestion of it from the Cabinet Secretary personally here."

Carlaw said Scottish expert Dr Wael Agur had told him "surgeons here felt deeply threatened by Dr Veronikis' offer to visit Scotland" and that "no doubt there is a professional conspiracy against his visit".

He branded that an "outrage" and called on the SNP leader to personally intervene.

Sturgeon said she was "not aware of evidence" that backed up Mr Carlaw's claims of a conspiracy within the NHS.

But she added: "If there is evidence I would certainly want to see that and be in a position to take action."

She also pledged to meet women affected by the mesh scandal personally and said: "This does have my attention, it has the close personal attention of the Health Secretary."

The clear suspicion of many is that there is a professional and institutional campaign to frustrate Dr Veronikis' involvement.
Jackson Carlaw

Sturgeon told how Scots doctors had been due to travel to America to meet Dr Veronikis - one of the conditions necessary for him to obtain clearance from the General Medical Council to treat patients in the UK.

But a visit planned for August had to be postponed, because of Scottish medics' commitments which Ms Sturgeon described as "regrettable".

She said clinicians were expected travel to the US in November and "remain willing" to meet with Dr Veronikis but added that was "entirely a matter for him".

The First Minister said: "Jackson Carlaw talked about efforts on behalf of senior, influential people. I am not aware of any such efforts, and let me be very clear about that.

"And it would not be acceptable for anybody in the medical community here to be seeking to block that and it is not my understanding that that was the case.

"Indeed it was the Chief Medical Officer here who personally invited Dr Veronikis to come to Scotland and it remains our wish that that can happen."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the matter was "just so important".

He said: "Dr Veronikis offered these women the first glimpse of hope that they might get their lives back.

"The fact is First Minister, the Cabinet Secretary for Health looked Scotland's mesh-injured women in the eye and she gave them a commitment to a course of action that could give some of these women their lives back.

"The world-leading, pioneering surgeon, who the Health Secretary invited to come here, now feels that the officials and senior surgeons in Scotland, working for our NHS accountable to your government, obstructed this course of action.

"And at the centre of all this are women left languishing in pain. So your government has lost the confidence of these mesh-injured women, your Health Secretary appears to have lost control of this situation."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.