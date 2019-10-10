MSPs vote to approve powers for workplace parking tax

Holyrood has given its final approval to the Transport Bill by 56 votes to 29 with 18 abstentions.

Parking: New bill passed by MSPs. Pixabay

Controversial plans to give councils the power to charge for workplace parking have been passed by MSPs.

Holyrood has given its final approval to the Transport (Scotland) Bill by 56 votes to 29 with 18 abstentions.

Scores of amendments to the legislation were considered in a seven-hour session on Wednesday.



The new bill gives Scotland's local councils the power to introduce a workplace parking levy, a measure that was written in after the Scottish Greens agreed to back the minority SNP administration's budget.

It remains in the legislation after a last-ditch bid to remove the charge was defeated by SNP and Green MSPs - with Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats all having voted for it to be removed.

The Bill also gives councils more powers over creating and enforcing new low emission zones, the provision of bus services to meet social needs, and a ban on pavement and double parking.

More to follow.

