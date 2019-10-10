Kezia Dugdale quits Labour Party over its Brexit stance

The former party leader was critical of its stance on Brexit and of UK leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Kezia Dugdale: Quit over Brexit stance. Getty Images

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has quit the party over its stance on Brexit.

She gave up her membership in the summer, after standing down as an MSP and is now a director of the John Smith Centre for Public Service at Glasgow University.

Dugdale, who describes herself as "proudly pro-European", was critical of the party's stance on Brexit and of UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She became Scottish Labour leader in August 2015, after Jim Murphy quit in the wake of a disastrous general election campaign which saw the party lose all but one of the seats it had held north of the border.

Ms Dugdale resigned from the role in 2017 after two years in the post, with the left-winger Richard Leonard voted in as her successor.

She remained as a Lothian list MSP until standing down at the beginning of the summer recess

Then former MSP did not vote for the party in May's European election while still a Labour MSP.

She later took-up a post with the John Smith Centre for Public Service at Glasgow University.

Its board includes current and former politicians from including former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson MSP, former Labour MP Ed Balls and former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson.

Ms Dugdale, partner of SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth, has dismissed speculation she could join the SNP or any other party in the future.

A spokesman for the Scottish Labour Party confirmed Ms Dugdale is no longer a member of the party.

