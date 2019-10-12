Scottish Green leaders say they can return 16 MSPs

The leaders of the Scottish Green Party say they believe they can get their highest number of MSPs.

Harvie: Believes Greens can return most MSPs ever.

At the party's conference in Inverness, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are expected to tell delegates they can return two seats from every regional list in the country - a total of 16 MSPs.

The party will announce the candidates who will stand for election on the regional lists at the Holyrood elections in 18 months' time.

Speaking before the conference, Ms Slater said: "Only the Greens understand the climate emergency, know what needs to be done, and are determined enough to deliver transformative change.

"Every one of the 16 candidates we announce today can be elected in 2021.

"And just imagine the hope this could give us. The power to take the action needed to save the planet and build a new Scotland.

"Our time is now. In 2021, we can win. We can lead the way with a vision for a green and independent Scotland."

The leaders will point to the level of influence their party has in Holyrood with just six MSPs, including the so-called smacking ban, introduced by Green MSP John Finnie and passed by Holyrood on October 3.

The party is also expected to push for a Scottish Green New Deal, an eco-friendly package of proposals aimed at boosting the economy without harming the environment.

