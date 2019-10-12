Government announces priorities for creative industries

Ministers set out what will be done to boost the sector in a policy statement.

Holyrood: Announcing priorities for creative industries.

Retaining skills and attracting international talent are among the priorities for growing creative industries across the country, the Scottish Government said.

In a policy statement published on Saturday by Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop, ministers set out what will be done to boost the sector.

The announcement comes in the same week the Cabinet Secretary paid a visit to Japan, with discussions held on cultural exchanges and promoting Scotland's arts sector internationally.

Analysis by Government officials suggest the creative industries contribute around £5.5bn to Scottish GDP every year.

In the statement, Ms Hyslop pledged to develop and retain skilled workers while attracting overseas talent, promote Scotland's creative sector through the work of international hubs and develop creative networks.

Ms Hyslop said: "The great social, cultural and economic value of our creative industries is unparalleled. They unlock innovation and growth in other sectors, and promote Scotland across the world.

"The Creative Industries Policy Statement articulates our vision and sets out priorities which will focus our work for the sector. I am grateful to the members of the Creative Industries Advisory group for their input." Irene Kernan, director of Craft Scotland, was on the trip with Ms Hyslop.

She said: "The policy statement supports our goal of nurturing talent and enabling makers to develop sustainable craft careers."

During her visit to Japan, Ms Hyslop also announced the first performance of the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra at the Edinburgh International Festival next year, as well as £50,000 of funding to allow the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra to perform at Proms Japan later this month.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.