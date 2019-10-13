  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: I’ll request consent for indyref2 by end of year

STV

The First Minister said she will ask the UK Government for a Section 30 order.

First Minister: Nicola Sturgeon will ask Downing Street for a Section 30 order.
First Minister: Nicola Sturgeon will ask Downing Street for a Section 30 order. Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will request UK Government consent for another referendum on Scottish independence before the end of the year.

Scotland's First Minister revealed she will ask Downing Street for a Section 30 order "over the next matter of weeks" as she presses ahead with plans to hold a vote in the latter half of 2020.

The Referendums (Scotland) Bill, which makes provision for such a vote, was produced by the Scottish Government in May.

Speaking on TV on Sunday, the SNP leader said: "I'm putting legislation through the Scottish Parliament right now, to put the rules and regulations in place.

"As that legislation progresses we will make that request for a Section 30 order."

Asked if she will request the order this year, Ms Sturgeon replied "yes".

Asked if it will be this month, she said: "We will do it at an appropriate moment when the legislation is passing.

"It is likely to be over the next matter of weeks. It is coming soon.

"Of course we don't yet know who is likely to be in Downing Street, the situation is very fluid."

As the SNP annual conference opened in Aberdeen on Sunday, the First Minister reiterated her view that holding a legal referendum is the only route for Scotland to secure independence.

Some party activists want a "plan B" option for independence if the UK Government continues with its opposition to granting a Section 30 order, such as holding a Catalonian-style wildcat poll or taking winning a majority of seats at Westminster as a go-ahead for independence negotiations.

In a Sunday Mail article, Mrs Sturgeon wrote: "I will not fall into the trap that our unionist opponents want me to, by deviating from our current path of ensuring the next independence referendum is legal and constitutional.

"We don't need to be talking about plan B when we have a perfectly good plan A - especially when any plan B is exactly the route many opponents of independence would like us to go down.

"If we were to try to hold a referendum that wasn't recognised as legal and legitimate - or to claim a mandate for independence without having demonstrated majority support for it - it would not carry the legal, political and diplomatic weight that is needed."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.