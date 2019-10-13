  • STV
SNP has prepared vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson

STV

The SNP Westminster leader urged Labour and the Liberal Democrats to work with his party.

Westminster: Ian Blackford spoke at the SNP conference.
Westminster: Ian Blackford spoke at the SNP conference.

SNP MPs have prepared a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister - with the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford calling on Labour and the Liberal Democrats to work with them to oust Boris Johnson.

He challenged Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson to "step out of the sandpit and step up to the job" and help evict the "dangerous Tory government" from Downing Street.

He branded Mr Johnson's Conservative administration at Westminster as "dysfunctional" and accused the PM of trying to be "his own Etonian version of Donald Trump".

Mr Blackford said if the Queen's Speech, due to be delivered on Monday, "ever comes to a vote, then the SNP will vote it down".

But he also said the SNP had prepared a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

And while he said his party had "worked well" with opposition parties to try to halt Brexit, he warned Labour and the Liberal Democrats that their patience "has limits".

Mr Blackford, speaking at the start of the SNP annual conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, insisted: "We should not be tolerating this Tory government in office at all.

"We must force this dangerous Tory government out of office and let me tell you, the SNP is primed and ready to do just that. The SNP has prepared a vote of no confidence."

He challenged Labour and the Liberal Democrats to back this, saying: "Let's come together, let's back a vote of no confidence, let's get rid of Boris Johnson."

He told Mr Corbyn and Ms Swinson: "Jeremy, Jo. The clock is ticking.

"The SNP is ready to act. Are you?"

With Labour and the Liberal Democrats having failed to bring a vote of no confidence in the PM so far, he accused Ms Swinson's party of having been "Tory-lite" since their coalition with David Cameron.

And he blasted Labour over infighting within the party over the issue of Brexit.

"Sometimes I think we need to remind Labour that the job of the so-called official opposition is to oppose the Tory government, not for Labour politicians to oppose each other," Mr Blackford said.

He added: "Every day that Labour MPs fight with themselves and run scared from a general election is another day we are suffering from the Tories being in power.

"There's no more time for squabbles or putting party or personal ambition before country."

Mr Blackford continued: "My clear message to Labour and the Liberal Democrats is this - the SNP is not in the business of propping up a Tory government, nor should you be.

"The excuses for keeping Boris Johnson in office are running dry, and the patience of people in Scotland is running out.

"We must take the power out of Boris Johnson's hands and put it back in the hands of the people.

"The SNP has prepared a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson and this government.

"We will not play Boris Johnson's games and give in to his demands.

"But after years of Brexit crisis and chaos the only option - the only option that truly puts a stop to this chaos - is to call a general election."

In that election, he added that the "right to decide Scotland's future" in a second Scottish independence referendum would be "at the heart " of the campaign.

Mr Blackford said: "The choice facing the people of Scotland is now abundantly clear.

"Scotland can be part of a broken Brexit Britain or choose to take our place as an equal, independent European nation, determined to deliver a fairer, greener, and more just society."

