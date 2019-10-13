  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP conference members back decriminalisation of drugs

STV

The motion was approved unanimously at the party’s conference in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: The SNP's conference started on Sunday.
Aberdeen: The SNP's conference started on Sunday. Alison Thewliss MP

The SNP has unanimously backed a call for control over drugs laws to be devolved to Scotland, to allow for the "decriminalisation of possession and consumption of controlled drugs".

Activists at the party's annual conference in Aberdeen supported the move, branding the current Misuse Of Drugs Act, which dates back to 1971, as "not fit for purpose".

Anne McLaughlin, the SNP's Westminster candidate for Glasgow North East, spoke out about the need to decriminalise the possession of drugs.

She said: "Until we are independent, let's call for the powers to be devolved so we can fully debate how best to tackle our drugs problems in our country."

There were a total of 1187 drugs related deaths in Scotland in 2018, the highest number of record.

But attempts to set up a safe drugs consumption room, where users could take drugs in a supervised environment, in Glasgow as part of efforts to tackle the problem have been blocked by the UK Home Office.

Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss told the conference Scotland was facing a "public health crisis" but that "UK ministers continue to block plans to take vital action".

She added: "The UK government's cavalier attitude towards Scotland's drugs emergency is simply appalling."

Ms Thewliss insisted the weight of evidence in support of a safe drugs consumption facility "has never been more compelling and it is imperative that action is taken now".

The MP stated: "UK drugs law is not working for Scotland.

"People are dying on our streets and the risk to the general public from discarded needles and transmission of blood borne diseases is very real - yet the Tories at Westminster sit on their hands.

"The only barrier to taking real action to tackle this problem is the UK Home Office because the political will is undoubtedly there.

"Therefore, the answer is simple - devolve drugs law to Scotland so that the Scottish Government can take the vital steps to tackle the drug-related deaths in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.