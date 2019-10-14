Greta Thunberg 'interested' in Glasgow climate summit role

The 16-year-old Swedish activist could speak at the COP26 event in Scotland next year.

Greta Thunberg: Could visit Glasgow next year. Getty

Teenage 'school strike' activist Greta Thunberg "could be interested" in visiting Glasgow when the city hosts a climate change summit next year.

The 16-year-old's team said the Swede may want to speak at COP26 in November 2020.

Thunberg made global headlines when she went on strike from school and protested outside the Swedish parliament when she was 15.

Her actions sparked a worldwide movement that saw hundreds of thousands of teenagers leave school early to protest against climate change.

COP26 will see up to 200 heads of government from around the world meet with around 30,000 delegates to draw up a new climate change strategy.

Councillor Paul Carey wrote to Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken asking if it would be possible to invite the activist to speak to local school children.

Councillor Carey said: "I will write to the leader of the council again to request this. I have now written to the First Minister, asking her to consider inviting Greta to the Scottish Parliament during COP26."

Last month, Thunberg addressed world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit but has faced criticism from sceptics online.

Mr Carey went on: "I am appalled at the amount of abuse this young lady is getting on social media.

"She is part of the solution and the people who are giving her this abuse are part of the problem."

The Scottish Government spokesman confirmed it would "be delighted" to see Thunberg take part in COP26.

He said: "We would be delighted to see Greta visit Scotland for the COP26 conference and we will respond to any approach from her or councillor Carey.

"It's right that the event should come to Scotland given our global leadership on climate action and we're sure Glasgow will deliver a highly successful conference."

A council spokesman added: "Greta Thunberg is welcome to come to Glasgow at any time."

Story by local democracy reporter Catherine Hunter

