  • STV
  • MySTV

Greta Thunberg 'interested' in Glasgow climate summit role

STV

The 16-year-old Swedish activist could speak at the COP26 event in Scotland next year.

Greta Thunberg: Could visit Glasgow next year.
Greta Thunberg: Could visit Glasgow next year. Getty

Teenage 'school strike' activist Greta Thunberg "could be interested" in visiting Glasgow when the city hosts a climate change summit next year.

The 16-year-old's team said the Swede may want to speak at COP26 in November 2020.

Thunberg made global headlines when she went on strike from school and protested outside the Swedish parliament when she was 15.

Her actions sparked a worldwide movement that saw hundreds of thousands of teenagers leave school early to protest against climate change.

COP26 will see up to 200 heads of government from around the world meet with around 30,000 delegates to draw up a new climate change strategy.

Councillor Paul Carey wrote to Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken asking if it would be possible to invite the activist to speak to local school children.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440663-cop26-glasgow-to-host-un-climate-change-summit-next-year/ | default

Councillor Carey said: "I will write to the leader of the council again to request this. I have now written to the First Minister, asking her to consider inviting Greta to the Scottish Parliament during COP26."

Last month, Thunberg addressed world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit but has faced criticism from sceptics online.

Mr Carey went on: "I am appalled at the amount of abuse this young lady is getting on social media.

"She is part of the solution and the people who are giving her this abuse are part of the problem."

The Scottish Government spokesman confirmed it would "be delighted" to see Thunberg take part in COP26.

He said: "We would be delighted to see Greta visit Scotland for the COP26 conference and we will respond to any approach from her or councillor Carey.

"It's right that the event should come to Scotland given our global leadership on climate action and we're sure Glasgow will deliver a highly successful conference."

A council spokesman added: "Greta Thunberg is welcome to come to Glasgow at any time."

Story by local democracy reporter Catherine Hunter

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.