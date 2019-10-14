Sturgeon: I want indyref regardless of Brexit outcome

The First Minister said she would like to hold an independence referendum next year.

Indyref: The First Minister wants a second referendum. STV

The First Minister has said she would want an independence referendum to take place next year regardless of what happens with Brexit.

Speaking to STV News at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said it was "time Scotland chose our own future.''

"Yes, I think it's time Scotland chose our own future so that we can determine whether we want to stay in a position of having a future imposed upon us by Westminster decisions we don't agree with, or whether were going to become an independent country and able to take those decisions ourselves."

Asked if she feels frustrated that she cannot guarantee that she can hold a referendum, Sturgeon said that there are "cracks" forming in Westminster leaders position on the subject.

"I want a referendum that is legal, legitimate so that it is accepted and recognised," she said.

"Now the Westminster leaders say we won't agree to that but I think that is already changing as public support for independence and for an independence referendum rises, we see cracks in that position already.

"So I'll continue to argue the case for the right and proper way forward for Scotland to choose it's future."

Despite members of the SNP having voted 52% in favour of a second referendum within the next two years, Sturgeon said she was working with what power she has to deliver another vote.

"I've set out the timing I'm working to and the timing I'm planning to, the things that are in my control, the legislation and I'll make the case for the transfer of power to allow that to happen," she said.

"I'll be frank and honest with my party and others along the way."

Asked if she believed she could lead her country towards independence, Sturgeon responded "yes".

