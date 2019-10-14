SNP will 'vote down' Queen's speech over 'toxic agenda'

The SNP has said it will oppose Boris Johnson's Queen's Speech if it ever comes to a vote.

The SNP has said it will oppose Boris Johnson's Queen's Speech if it ever comes to a vote - warning the "toxic Tory agenda" would be "devastating for Scotland".

The party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said plans to "drag Scotland out of the EU, single market and customs union" would "destroy jobs and inflict lasting harm on living standards, public services and the economy".

While plans to end freedom of movement could "send Scotland's working age population into decline".

Blackford claimed the Queen's Speech had been "hijacked" as a Tory election broadcast aimed at securing votes in England, while offering "nothing but harm for Scotland".

He said: "Boris Johnson's toxic Tory agenda would be devastating for Scotland - ripping us out of the EU, single market and customs union against our will, destroying jobs, and inflicting lasting harm on living standards, public services and the economy.

'Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster and our interests are being trampled over. It is vital opposition parties now unite behind a vote of no confidence to bring this Tory government down, prevent a no-deal Brexit and call an election.' Ian Blackford.

"The Tory leader's time is up. The SNP will do everything we can over the coming days to bring this failed Tory government to an end - and prevent it imposing its tired, damaging policies, including by opposing this hijacked Queen's Speech if it ever comes to a vote.

"Yet again, Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster and our interests are being trampled over. It is vital opposition parties now unite behind a vote of no confidence to bring this Tory government down, prevent a no-deal Brexit and call an election.

"The SNP will put Scotland's opposition to Brexit and our right to choose our own future as an independent country at the heart of that contest. It is clearer than ever, that the only way to properly protect Scotland's interests is with independence."

'There is nothing in this Queen's speech that will bring comfort to the factory worker set to lose their job, or the families struggling to put food on the table because of his Brexit policy.' Jo Swinson.

Meanwhile Jo Swinson has labelled the speech as "nothing more than a charade" that won't bring any comfort to a worker set to lose their job or a family struggling to put food on the table.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said: "Boris Johnson is pursuing a Brexit deal that will be hugely damaging for our economy, our NHS and our security.

"There is nothing in this Queen's speech that will bring comfort to the factory worker set to lose their job, or the families struggling to put food on the table because of his Brexit policy.

"The Liberal Democrats want to stop Brexit, and keep the best deal we have as members of the European Union."

A raft of anti-crime Bills dominated the state opening of Parliament, as well as proposed legislation on immigration and the environment.

The Government used the set piece Westminster occasion to again insist making sure Brexit is achieved on the October 31 deadline is a priority.

With the Prime Minister pushing for a snap general election the legislative programme presented is being seen as a bid by Mr Johnson to set out his campaign agenda.

Ahead of the speech, the pre-election atmosphere intensified as Chancellor Sajid Javid announced a Budget on November 6 - just six days after the UK's scheduled exit date from the EU.

Analysis: Does any of this really matter?

By Kathryn Samson, Westminster correspondent

Cleared of protesters of all persuasions, an eerie silence fell on Westminster ahead of a Queen's Speech like no other.

The colour, characters and ceremony appeared the same but, like so much else, this was all about Brexit - a reality confirmed by the Queen when she read out Boris Johnson's core promise.

"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on the 31st of October."

This promise overshadowed the 22 bills - including law and order initiatives, environmental protections and pledges of more resources for NHS - and a key question lingered after each had been detailed: does any of this matter?

With no majority and the real possibility of an election in the coming weeks, this Queen's Speech may never be implemented - reduced to a historical curio by the permutations and pressures of Brexit.

Or perhaps this isn't a programme for this government but a precursor to the next, if Johnson can navigate the weeks ahead to secure a majority.

For the opposition parties it was "a sham", a Conservative Party manifesto with added ermine. Yet while they were singular in their dismissal of the Queen's Speech, they still don't have a strategy to unite them to bring the government down.

