Sturgeon: Scotland will be a 'magnet for global investment' 

She will highlight the 'unique advantage' of an independent European country.

Speech: Independent Scotland will attract investment Nicola Sturgeon

An independent Scotland could be a "magnet for global investment", thanks to its unique position between the UK and the EU, Nicola Sturgeon will say.

The First Minister will tell SNP members at the annual conference in Aberdeen that being in both the single market as well as being the "closest neighbour to our friends in the rest of the UK" will give Scotland the "best of both worlds".

Ms Sturgeon's closing address will also include her party's first policy commitment ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections.

The SNP leader is expected to say that if she is re-elected First Minister, her administration will scrap all non-residential social care charges - benefitting those who receive care in their own home.

Her speech comes as polls have shown an increase in support for Scottish independence - with a Panelbase study at the weekend putting this at 50%.

Ms Sturgeon has already revealed she will formally request the power to hold a second referendum within weeks and will insist Scotland is "a wealthy country, bursting with talent and potential".

She will say "Scotland is rich enough, strong enough and big enough to take our place among the proud, independent nations of the world.

"But we must reject a post-Brexit race to the bottom and embrace instead a race to join the top tier of independent nations."

She will highlight the "unique advantage" Scotland could have as an "independent European country".

Ms Sturgeon will say: "We will be in the EU single market and also the closest neighbour to our friends in the rest of the UK - a bridge between the EU and the UK, making our country a magnet for global investment. "That's what I call the best of both worlds."

Scotland is rich enough, strong enough and big enough to take our place among the proud, independent nations of the world. Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

The promise to scrap non-residential social care charges comes after the Scottish Government extended free personal care to younger Scots who required such help.

SPLIT TEXT HERE

"So today, I am making this promise - if I am re-elected as First Minister at the next Holyrood elections, then over the next parliament, the SNP will scrap all non-residential social care charges."

SPLIT TEXT HERE

But Scottish Conservative chief whip Maurice Golden said: "People are sick of hearing Nicola Sturgeon's empty promises and grand delusions - all of which are predicated on her selfish desire for a legacy.

SPLIT TEXT HERE

"They want to know about the here and now, and an explanation for 12 years of SNP failure.

SPLIT TEXT HERE

"Education, health, justice and the economy are all in a desperate state on Nicola Sturgeon's watch. "It's no wonder the only thing she wants to talk about is separation."