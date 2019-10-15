Sturgeon: Second referendum 'must happen next year'

The First Minister outlined her independence plans at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Sturgeon outlined her indyref2 plans at the SNP conference. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A second Scottish independence referendum "must happen next year", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister told the SNP conference in Aberdeen that she would demand the powers to hold the referendum by the end of this year.

Sturgeon told SNP activists: "Our job is not just to deliver a referendum. Our job is to deliver independence."

She said the vote "must happen next year" and said the party was getting ready.

Ms Sturgeon stated: "By the new year, we will have completed our legislative preparations."We are already working to update the independence prospectus.





"And I can confirm today that before the end of this year, I will demand the transfer of power that puts the legality of a referendum beyond any doubt."

But the SNP leader insisted her party would not win independence "the Brexit way", saying they would not resort to tactics such as "undermining democracy, demonising those who disagree, and plastering lies on the side of a bus".

Instead she said: "We will win by inspiring and persuading."

Sturgeon went on to say an independent Scotland, as part of the European Union, would have a "unique advantage" which could make it a "magnet for global investment".

The First Minister said: "We will be in the EU single market and the closest neighbour to our friends in the rest of the UK.

'I can confirm today that before the end of this year, I will demand the transfer of power that puts the legality of a referendum beyond any doubt' Nicola Sturgeon

"A bridge between Europe and the UK, making our country a magnet for global investment. "That's what I call the best of both worlds."

The First Minister also used her speech to announce £27m of funding to encourage people to walk and cycle more. The money will go to support more than 200 projects across Scotland.

She also revealed the Scottish Government will bring in legislation for new emergency protective orders, to help those suffering from domestic abuse.

"It should not be the victims of abuse who lose their homes, it should be the perpetrators," Sturgeon said. "And these orders will help to ensure that is the case."

Sturgeon went on to pledge that, if she is re-elected as First Minister in 2021, her government would scrap the charges people have to pay for non-residential social care.

SNP activists listen to their leader's speech in Aberdeen. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

She hailed the introduction of free personal care in Scotland as "one of the proudest achievements of the early days of devolution" - saying that in April this year the SNP had extended this to everyone who needs help, regardless of age.

She told the conference: "So today, I make this pledge. If I am re-elected as First Minister at the Holyrood elections, then over the next parliament, the SNP will scrap non-residential social care charges for everyone."

Sturgeon also vowed the next SNP government would introduce childcare over the school holidays for primary school pupils from the poorest backgrounds. T

The commitment comes as the current administration works towards ensuring youngsters can benefit from 1140 hours a year of free early years education - with Ms Sturgeon saying this would save families £4500 a year for each child.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw accused Sturgeon of failing to talk about health and education during a "divisive" speech.

'Both the NHS and Scotland's education system are in a dreadful state - a state that has significantly worsened over the 12 years the SNP has been in power' Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw

He said: "Nicola Sturgeon wants to be judged on health and education, yet she couldn't spare a single sentence for either during this lengthy and divisive speech.

"Instead, she simply wanted to get through what was a potentially hostile conference with a series of vacuous promises which will never be kept, and throw some red meat to the hardliners.

"Both the NHS and Scotland's education system are in a dreadful state - a state that has significantly worsened over the 12 years the SNP has been in power.

"You'd think the First Minister would make some kind of effort to explain that, to apologise, or at least set out how she planned to turn things around.

'Instead of cutting and running for independence, Nicola Sturgeon should come back on board the campaign to stop Brexit across the UK' Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie

"But she preferred to play to the gallery and say things she knew would go down well in the hall.

"And when she does demand the powers to hold a second unwanted and divisive referendum, the answer should be an unequivocal no."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie independence would be "bad for Scotland".

He added: "Instead of cutting and running for independence, Nicola Sturgeon should come back on board the campaign to stop Brexit across the UK.

"The momentum is with us. We can win this, if we stick together.

"It's a positive future for the UK."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.