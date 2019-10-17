Brexit deal agreed between UK and European Union

Prime Minister and European Commission president confirm agreement has been reached.

Boris Johnson said the deal 'takes back control'. Getty Images

A Brexit deal has been agreed between the UK and the European Union.

MPs will now be asked to approve the withdrawal agreement during a special sitting of the House of Commons on Saturday.

However, after the deal was announced the Democratic Unionist Party said an earlier statement saying it could not yet back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans "still stands".

Johnson is likely to need the DUP's votes to get the deal - which he described as "great" - through parliament.

The Scottish Government's Brexit minister Michael Russell said "all Brexit deals damage Scotland".

He tweeted: "There is no such thing as a 'great' Brexit deal. All Brexit deals damage Scotland, and this one is particularly destructive.

"If it survives the House of Commons on Saturday democracy demands it be put to the Scottish Parliament and people. Both are very likely to reject it."

He tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control - now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

The announcement came as the PM was heading for a vital EU summit in Brussels and follows days of intense negotiations.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the deal was a "fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions".

In a letter to European Council president Donald Tusk, Mr Juncker wrote: "The negotiators reached an agreement on a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and on a revised Political Declaration on 17 October 2019.

"Both were endorsed by the European Commission. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also signalled his approval of these documents to me today.

"As I have indicated to you in the past, I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to the negotiation on the European Union's future partnership with the United Kingdom."

